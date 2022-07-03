Skip to main content
Extra Mustard

Bronny James Evokes Father LeBron With Impressive Chasedown Block

LeBron James is one of the greatest players in basketball history, sporting prodigious skills at both ends of the court.

James has averaged a gaudy 27.1 points per game over his remarkable career, but the signature play of his career might have been a blocked shot. Indeed, his pivotal come-from-behind block against Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals helped secure that year's championship for the Cavaliers over the Warriors.

James’s son, Bronny, is now flashing that same defensive determination.

The younger James participated in an elite AAU event at his father's alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio over the weekend. Playing in LeBron James Arena, Bronny evoked his dad with an impressive chasedown dunk against an unsuspecting Canada Elite player. Check out James’s impressive swat below. 

Bronny, a rising senior at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif., is widely viewed among the top 50 players in the 2023 recruiting class.

