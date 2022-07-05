Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

LeBron James Reacts to Viral Bronny James Dunk Highlight

A highlight video of Bronny James went viral this week, and even though his dad, LeBron James, was in attendance for these moments, he made sure to post his reaction to the video on Twitter, too.

The video, originally posted by Overtime, shows powerful dunks from Bronny teammate Rayvon Griffith while playing for their AAU club The Blue Chips. The dunks caused the crowd to go wild. LeBron, in a neon yellow shirt, stood up and clapped in both of the clips.

The four-time NBA champion reposted the video from HoopCentral with seven “triumph” emojis.

The younger James had various clips over social media this past weekend as he was competing in an elite AAU event at his father’s alma mater, St. Vincent–St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

According to the 247Sports composite ranking, which compiles ratings from various recruiting outlets, James is ranked 47th nationally for the class of 2023, seventh in combo guard recruits and 12th in California. He is ranked as a four-star player.

The senior guard hasn’t decided about where he intends to play college basketball yet, but he has reportedly shown interest in four Blue Blood schools for his collegiate career thus far: Duke, Kentucky, UNC and Kansas.

More Extra Mustard:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant brings the ball up against the Warriors during the second half of Game 3.
Play
Extra Mustard

Video of Grizzlies Star Morant Tipping His Waitress Goes Viral

The Memphis star brought a huge smile to one woman's face at a restaurant.

By Wilton Jackson
Jun 25, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) walks to his car during qualifying for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.
Play
Extra Mustard

Denny Hamlin Debuts New Paint Scheme for Atlanta Race

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver and co-owner of 23XI Racing will not zip around Atlanta Motor Speedway in his typical FedEx orange and purple this weekend.

By Madeline Coleman
JANUARY 16: A detail view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet is seen during the NFC Wild Card game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
NFL

Cowboys Criticized Over Deal With Gun-Themed Coffee Company

Dallas announced a partnership with Black Rifle Coffee one day after a deadly mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill.

By Associated Press
Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper (3) walks off the field after striking out.
MLB

Bryce Harper Addresses Timetable for Return From Broken Thumb

The Phillies star said he “will be back at some point” this season, but isn’t sure when yet.

By Associated Press
Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson on the field prior to kick-off of Super Bowl LVI.
Extra Mustard

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reacts to Miami’s Five-Star Commitment

The 50-year-old actor played for the same college football program.

By Madison Williams
Jul 3, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) runs to first base on a dropped third strike and throwing error in the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Citi Field.
Play
MLB

Alonso Challenges Fans Over Home Run Derby Participation

The Mets first baseman did not shy away from asking fans for their support to ensure his participation in the Derby.

By Wilton Jackson
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Heinz Field.
NFL

Report: Mayfield Trade Suitor ’Never Really That Interested’

To the dismay of some, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport does not believe the quarterback will end up on this roster.

By Daniela Perez
NBA logo
NBA

’NBA 2K23’ Video Game Unveils Michael Jordan As Cover Athlete

The esteemed franchise taps one of the sport’s all-time greats as the face of its newest edition.

By Thomas Neumann