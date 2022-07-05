LeBron James Reacts to Viral Bronny James Dunk Highlight

A highlight video of Bronny James went viral this week, and even though his dad, LeBron James, was in attendance for these moments, he made sure to post his reaction to the video on Twitter, too.

The video, originally posted by Overtime, shows powerful dunks from Bronny teammate Rayvon Griffith while playing for their AAU club The Blue Chips. The dunks caused the crowd to go wild. LeBron, in a neon yellow shirt, stood up and clapped in both of the clips.

The four-time NBA champion reposted the video from HoopCentral with seven “triumph” emojis.

The younger James had various clips over social media this past weekend as he was competing in an elite AAU event at his father’s alma mater, St. Vincent–St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio.

According to the 247Sports composite ranking, which compiles ratings from various recruiting outlets, James is ranked 47th nationally for the class of 2023, seventh in combo guard recruits and 12th in California. He is ranked as a four-star player.

The senior guard hasn’t decided about where he intends to play college basketball yet, but he has reportedly shown interest in four Blue Blood schools for his collegiate career thus far: Duke, Kentucky, UNC and Kansas.

