Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Dereck Lively II, Lauri Markkanen and Kyrie Irving)
There’s only one game in the NBA on Thursday night, as the Dallas Mavericks hit the road to play Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz.
Utah comes into this game at 2-8 on the season, but could it pick up a win against a Dallas team that has dropped three in a row?
I’m not totally sold on a side in this game, but there’s always ways to attack matchup in the prop market.
Here are three players to consider for this standalone game on Nov. 14.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Nov. 14
- Kyrie Irving OVER 8.5 Rebounds and Assists (-145)
- Lauri Markkanen OVER 1.5 Assists (-175)
- Dereck Lively II OVER 17.5 Points and Rebounds (-115)
Kyrie Irving OVER 8.5 Rebounds and Assists (-145)
Dallas guard Kyrie Irving enters this game averaging 4.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game (9.5 combined), yet he’s set at just 8.5 rebounds and assists on Thursday.
There are a few reasons why I like the OVER for Kyrie, starting with his season long performance.
Irving has cleared 8.5 rebounds and assists in seven of his 11 games this season, including three straight. He also had a season-high nine dimes in his last meeting with Utah, adding six rebounds to boot in that matchup.
Overall, Kyrie is averaging 8.5 potential assists and 7.9 rebound chances per game. That gives him a ceiling of about 15-16 rebounds and assists, but we need just nine in this matchup.
I’ll trust the Dallas guard to have another big game against Utah, who allows the fourth-most assists per game in the NBA.
Lauri Markkanen OVER 1.5 Assists (-175)
Lauri Markkanen isn’t known for his passing, and he only averages 4.9 potential assists per game, but the Utah forward is undervalued in this matchup.
Markkane has at least two dimes in six of his seven games this season, and he’s been especially good moving the ball as of late. In his last three games, Markkanen has four, four and five dimes, easily clearing this number.
We have to lay some juice in this prop, but the 1.5 is too low to pass up.
Dereck Lively II OVER 17.5 Points and Rebounds (-115)
Mavericks second-year center Dereck Lively II returned from a four-game absence in Tuesday’s loss to the Golden State Warriors, putting up 12 points and eight rebounds in just over 24 minutes.
Now, he gets a crack at a Utah team that he put up 14 points, four boards and three blocks against in this third game of the 2024-25 season.
Utah won’t have center Walker Kessler on Thursday, which means John Collins will likely start at center alongside Markkanen in the frontcourt.
That could help Lively, who will have the size advantage, have a big game on the glass. Lively plays a pretty even split minutes wise with Daniel Gafford, but he still has four games (out of seven) with 18 or more points and rebounds.
He’s worth a shot in this prop against a Utah team that ranks 27th in the NBA in defensive rating.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.