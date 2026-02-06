Best Super Bowl Betting Promos for Seattle vs New England: More Than $2000 In Bonuses

The Super Bowl betting promos are heating up as Seattle prepares to face New England in Sunday's championship showdown. Top sportsbooks are rolling out their biggest welcome bonuses for new users looking to get in on the action. Download the leading Super Bowl betting sites and claim these exclusive Super Bowl betting promos before kickoff.

New users can take advantage of massive welcome bonuses from the industry's top sportsbook promos ahead of this weekend's championship game. These offers provide substantial value for first-time customers looking to wager on the Patriots and Seahawks. Each platform offers unique terms and bonus structures designed to maximize your betting potential.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets

The DraftKings promo code delivers one of the most straightforward welcome offers available. New customers can claim $300 in bonus bets by winning their first $5 wager. No promotional code is required to activate this bonus.

Key terms include a minimum $5 deposit and qualifying bet to trigger the promotion. If your initial wager wins, DraftKings awards 12 separate $25 bonus bets within 72 hours. The bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, and the stake amount is not included in any winnings from bonus bet usage.

Minimum deposit: $5

Qualifying bet: $5 on any market

Bonus structure: 12 x $25 bonus bets if first bet wins

Expiration: 7 days from issuance

BetMGM Sportsbook: $1,500 First Bet Protection

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" provides the highest coverage limit among major sportsbooks. New users receive their stake back in bonus bets if their first wager loses, up to $1,500. This offer requires the promotional code during registration.

BetMGM structures the bonus differently based on wager size. Bets over $50 result in five separate bonus bets worth 20% each of the original stake. Smaller wagers receive one bonus bet equal to the full amount. All bonus bets expire after seven days.

Promotional code required: SI1500

Minimum deposit: $10

Maximum coverage: $1,500

Bonus structure: 5 x 20% for bets over $50, single bonus for smaller amounts

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $200 Plus $50 Deposit Match

The FanDuel promo code combines two separate bonuses for new customers. Win your first $5 bet and receive $200 in bonus bets, plus enjoy a 100% deposit match up to $50. No promotional code is necessary for either offer.

The mobile app is required to claim the welcome bonus. After making a minimum $5 deposit, place your qualifying wager on any available market. Winning bets trigger the $200 bonus within 72 hours. The deposit match provides additional bonus bets equal to your first deposit amount, up to $50.

Mobile app required for bonus activation

Qualifying bet: $5 on any market

Win bonus: $200 in bonus bets

Deposit match: 100% up to $50

Expiration: 7 days for all bonus bets

Caesars Sportsbook: $250 Bet Match

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code "SIBONUS250BM" guarantees a bonus bet regardless of your first wager's outcome. New users receive a bonus bet equal to 100% of their initial stake, up to $250. This promotion requires the specified code during account creation.

Qualifying wagers must be placed within 30 days of account opening and cannot include profit boost tokens, reward credits, or previously earned bonus funds. Wagers with odds shorter than -500 do not qualify for this promotion.

Promotional code required: SIBONUS250BM

Minimum deposit: $10

Bonus match: 100% up to $250

Qualifying period: 30 days from account opening

Minimum odds: Better than -500

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.