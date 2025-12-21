Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers Missouri bettors bonus ahead of Chiefs vs Titans
New Missouri sports bettors can capitalize on a Fanatics Sportsbook promo as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, December 21. With Patrick Mahomes sidelined due to a season-ending knee injury, Gardner Minshew will step in as the Chiefs' starting quarterback for this pivotal matchup. Missouri residents can explore various Missouri sportsbook promos while betting on this intriguing AFC showdown.
Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo details for Chiefs vs Titans betting
The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo provides new users with two distinct welcome offers to enhance their betting experience. The first option allows bettors to wager $30 and receive $300 FanCash through a structured three-day program. Alternatively, new customers can select the second offer, which provides up to $2,000 FanCash back if their bets lose over a 10-day period.
Under the first promotion, new Missouri customers must place a $10 cash wager with odds of -500 or longer for three consecutive days. Each qualifying day earns users $100 in FanCash, totaling $300 in potential rewards. For example, if you bet $10 on the Chiefs to cover the spread against the Titans and your wager wins or loses, you'll still receive $100 in FanCash within 72 hours.
The second offer requires users to place daily $1 wagers with minimum odds of -500 for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. If your bet on Minshew throwing over 1.5 touchdown passes loses, Fanatics Sportsbook will issue FanCash equal to your losing amount, up to $200 per day. Key terms include:
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- Minimum deposits of $50 for the first offer and $10 for the second offer.
- No promo code required for either promotion.
- Available only to new Missouri customers without existing accounts.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Chiefs vs Titans
Missouri residents can easily claim their welcome bonus by following these straightforward steps before the Chiefs-Titans kickoff:
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store.
- Create your account by providing personal information including your name, address, email, date of birth, and phone number.
- Verify your identity and location to complete the registration process.
- Make your initial deposit using available payment methods such as debit cards, bank transfers, Play+, Skrill, or PayPal.
- Select your preferred promotion in the bet slip and place your qualifying wager on the Chiefs vs Titans game.
For more detailed information about this sportsbook's features and offerings, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Beyond the new-user welcome offers, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities and betting enhancements. Current users can discover daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and seasonal promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application.
These ongoing promotions often feature enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and special offers tied to major sporting events throughout the year.
