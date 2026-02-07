FanDuel Promo Code Delivers Up to $250 Bonus for Big Game Gatorade Color Props

No FanDuel promo code is needed to claim up to $250 in bonuses for betting on Big Game Gatorade color props. This welcome offer combines a bet-and-get promotion with a deposit match, perfect for one of the year's most entertaining novelty wagers. New users can take advantage of these sportsbook promos through Feb. 7.

How the FanDuel promo code welcome bonus works for Big Game betting

The FanDuel welcome promotion operates as a two-part bonus system that maximizes value for new customers. First, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets if your initial $5 wager wins, plus a 100% deposit match up to $50. No FanDuel promo code is required to activate either component of this offer.

The terms and conditions include several important details:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market.

If your $5 bet wins, receive $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus amounts are not returned with winnings from successful bonus bet wagers.

For example, if you bet $5 on orange Gatorade at +240 odds and win, you'll receive your original stake plus $12 in winnings, along with $200 in bonus bets. If orange doesn't get dumped on the winning coach, you won't receive the bonus bets but can still claim the deposit match. The deposit match provides bonus bets equal to 100% of your first deposit up to $50, credited within 72 hours regardless of your initial wager's outcome.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Gatorade color props

Getting started with this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few simple steps. Follow this process to secure your bonuses before placing your Gatorade color prediction:

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account and download the mobile app. Make your first deposit of at least $5 to qualify for both bonus components. Place a $5 wager on any market, including Big Game Gatorade color props. Receive $200 in bonus bets if your initial wager wins, plus your deposit match bonus. Use bonus bets within seven days on any available sports betting markets.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Where can you bet on the Big Game Gatorade bath?

Not every regulated sportsbook offers novelty prop markets like the Gatorade bath. Availability depends on the state and the sportsbook. Below are the places where you can legally wager on the color of the Gatorade dumped on the winning coach—or similar Gatorade-related props:

Arkansas

DC

Louisiana

Michigan

Mississippi

Nevada

New Jersey

North Carolina

Oregon

West Virginia

Wyoming

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond the initial welcome bonus. These regular offers include profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event promotions that enhance your betting experience throughout the year. Current users can discover these opportunities by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional lineup with seasonal campaigns and sport-specific bonuses. These FanDuel promo codes and offers help maintain engagement long after claiming the welcome bonus, providing additional value for regular bettors.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.

NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.