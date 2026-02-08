New users can claim an exceptional welcome offer without needing a FanDuel promo code when betting on Sunday's Seattle vs New England showdown. The bet $5, win $200 bonus is a compelling sportsbook promo and provides excellent value for the highly anticipated clash between two resurgent franchises.

How the FanDuel promo code new-user offer works for Seattle vs New England

The FanDuel sign-up bonus operates through a straightforward two-part structure that maximizes value for new customers. No FanDuel promo code is required to access this generous welcome package. The primary component rewards new users with $200 in bonus bets when their initial $5 wager wins on any available market.

The terms and conditions include several important details:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place an initial $5 wager on any available market, including Seattle vs New England betting options.

Bonus bets are awarded within 72 hours if your qualifying bet wins.

Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus amounts are not returned with winnings from successful bonus bet wagers.

For example, if you place your $5 qualifying bet on New England to win and the Patriots emerge victorious, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets. Conversely, if you back Seattle's defense to hold New England under a certain rushing total and that bet loses, you won't receive the bonus bets but can still enjoy the deposit match component.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim FanDuel promo codes for the Seattle vs New England game

Claiming this welcome offer requires completing a simple registration and betting process before kickoff. Follow these steps to secure your bonus bets for the Seattle vs New England matchup:

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account and download the mobile app. Make your first deposit of at least $5 to qualify for both bonus components. Place your initial $5 wager on any available market, including Seattle vs New England betting options. Receive $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your qualifying bet wins. Use your bonus bets within seven days on any available sports betting markets.

For more detailed information about this sportsbook's features and offerings, check out our comprehensive FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel promotions beyond the Seattle vs New England welcome offer

FanDuel consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the sports calendar. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that enhance the betting experience. These promotions can be easily accessed by navigating to the 'Promotions' section within the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Current users often find daily odds boosts, weekend parlay promotions, and sport-specific bonuses that complement major events like this Seattle vs New England showdown. The variety and frequency of these offers ensure that both new and existing customers have multiple opportunities to maximize their betting value beyond the initial welcome bonus.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.

NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.