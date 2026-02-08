New users can claim a generous welcome offer without needing a FanDuel promo code when betting on Sunday's Seattle vs New England showdown. The bet $5, win $200 offer is ideal for this Feb. 8 matchup. Bettors can explore additional opportunities through various sportsbook promos available for the big game.

How the FanDuel promo code new-user offer works for Seattle vs New England

This FanDuel sign-up bonus operates through a two-part structure that maximizes value for new customers. The primary component requires a $5 minimum wager on any available market, including Seattle vs New England betting options. If your initial $5 bet wins, FanDuel awards $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

This FanDuel promo code offer requires no promotional code entry during registration or deposit. New users simply need to download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete the qualifying steps.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit and initial wager required.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Winning bonus bet wagers return only the profit, not the bonus amount.

For example, if you bet $5 on Seattle to cover the spread at +3.5 and they win by a touchdown, you receive $200 in bonus bets. If you then use $100 of those bonus bets on New England's moneyline at +150 odds and win, you collect $150 in withdrawable cash. The $100 bonus amount is not returned with your winnings.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim FanDuel Sportsbook promo code bonus for Seattle vs New England

Claiming this welcome offer requires completing four straightforward steps before kickoff. New users can register and begin betting on Seattle vs New England markets immediately after account verification.

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account and download the mobile app. Make your first deposit of at least $5. Place a $5 minimum wager on any available betting market, including Seattle vs New England options. Receive $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your initial wager wins.

Complete account verification may require providing identification documents before withdrawing winnings. Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel promo codes and ongoing promotions

Beyond the new-user welcome bonus, FanDuel regularly provides existing customers with profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions. These ongoing offers frequently target major sporting events like Seattle vs New England and other championship games. Current customers can access these bonuses by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile application.

The sportsbook updates its promotional offerings weekly, often featuring enhanced odds on popular betting markets and cashback opportunities on losing wagers. Checking the promotions section regularly ensures you don't miss valuable betting enhancements for upcoming games and tournaments.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.

NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.