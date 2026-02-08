The FanDuel promo code new-user offer provides up to $200 in bonuses for betting on the Big Game coin toss. New customers can claim this welcome bonus by placing their first wager on heads or tails before kickoff. This promotion combines perfectly with sportsbook promos available through Feb. 8.

How the FanDuel promo code bonus works for Big Game coin toss wagers

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code entry and delivers substantial value for new users. Bettors must download the FanDuel Sportsbook app, deposit at least $5, and place an initial $5 wager on any market, including the Big Game coin toss. If that first bet wins, FanDuel awards $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

The coin toss market offers straightforward betting with heads and tails both priced at -104 odds. For example, if you bet $5 on heads and it wins, you would receive your original stake back plus winnings, along with the $200 bonus bet reward. If tails comes up instead, you would lose your initial wager.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit and initial wager required.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus bet winnings do not include the bonus amount itself.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for coin toss betting

Claiming this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few simple steps to get you ready for Big Game action.

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account and download the mobile app. Make your first deposit of at least $5 to qualify for both bonus components. Place your initial $5 wager on the coin toss market or any other available bet. Receive $200 in bonus bets if your first wager wins. Use bonus bets within seven days on any sport or market.

For more details about this operator's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive FanDuel review .

Can you legally bet on the coin toss?

Many sportsbooks do offer coin toss odds, but availability varies by state—even in places where sports betting is legal and regulated. Some jurisdictions don’t allow novelty prop markets at all. Below are the states where you can legally bet on the coin toss:

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

DC

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Mississippi

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Virginia

West Virginia

Wyoming

Additional FanDuel promo codes and ongoing promotions

Beyond the welcome bonus, FanDuel Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with profit boosts, bonus bet opportunities, and special event promotions. These ongoing offers appear in the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel app and change frequently based on current sporting events. Customers can find enhanced odds on popular markets, same-game parlay boosts, and seasonal campaigns that add extra value to their betting experience throughout the year.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.

NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.