FanDuel Promo Code for Conference Championship Weekend: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets

Conference Championship Weekend brings elite NFL playoff action, and new FanDuel users can capitalize with an outstanding welcome offer. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim $300 in bonus bets when you bet $5 and win on Sunday, Jan. 25. Whether you're backing the Patriots against the Broncos or the Rams versus the Seahawks, this promotion enhances your Conference Championship Weekend experience with one of the top sportsbook promos available.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Conference Championship Weekend

This FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no special code for activation. New users simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first $5 wager on any available market. If your initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

The terms and conditions include several important details:

You must register through a link on this page and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Make a minimum $5 deposit into your new account.

Place a $5 real money wager on any available betting market.

Bonus bets are awarded only if your initial wager wins.

Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.

When using bonus bets, only the winnings are returned, not the bonus amount itself.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Patriots to cover the spread against Denver and win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. Alternatively, if you wager on the Rams to beat Seattle and your bet loses, you won't receive the bonus bets but only lose your initial $5 stake.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Championship Weekend

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few simple steps before Conference Championship Weekend kicks off.

Register for a new FanDuel account using a link on this page and download the mobile app. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Place a $5 wager on any Conference Championship Weekend market or other available sports betting option. If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours to use on future wagers.

For more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond this initial welcome bonus. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions that enhance your betting experience throughout the NFL playoffs and beyond.

These FanDuel promo codes and ongoing offers can be found by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. The promotions section updates frequently with new opportunities, ensuring both new and existing users have access to valuable betting enhancements across various sports and events.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.

NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.