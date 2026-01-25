FanDuel Promo Code for Conference Championship Weekend: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets
Conference Championship Weekend brings elite NFL playoff action, and new FanDuel users can capitalize with an outstanding welcome offer. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim $300 in bonus bets when you bet $5 and win on Sunday, Jan. 25. Whether you're backing the Patriots against the Broncos or the Rams versus the Seahawks, this promotion enhances your Conference Championship Weekend experience with one of the top sportsbook promos available.
How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Conference Championship Weekend
This FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no special code for activation. New users simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first $5 wager on any available market. If your initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
The terms and conditions include several important details:
- You must register through a link on this page and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit into your new account.
- Place a $5 real money wager on any available betting market.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if your initial wager wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- When using bonus bets, only the winnings are returned, not the bonus amount itself.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Patriots to cover the spread against Denver and win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. Alternatively, if you wager on the Rams to beat Seattle and your bet loses, you won't receive the bonus bets but only lose your initial $5 stake.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Championship Weekend
Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few simple steps before Conference Championship Weekend kicks off.
- Register for a new FanDuel account using a link on this page and download the mobile app.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place a $5 wager on any Conference Championship Weekend market or other available sports betting option.
- If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours to use on future wagers.
For more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer
FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond this initial welcome bonus. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions that enhance your betting experience throughout the NFL playoffs and beyond.
These FanDuel promo codes and ongoing offers can be found by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. The promotions section updates frequently with new opportunities, ensuring both new and existing users have access to valuable betting enhancements across various sports and events.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
- FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
- NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.