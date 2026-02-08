New users can claim a generous welcome offer without needing a FanDuel promo code when betting on Seattle vs New England. The bet $5, win $200 bonus opportunity is great for new users looking to bet on Sunday's showdown. This compelling offer from sportsbook promos remains available through Feb. 7.

How the FanDuel promo code new-user offer works for Seattle vs New England

The FanDuel sign-up bonus provides two distinct opportunities for new customers betting on the Patriots-Seahawks matchup. No FanDuel promo code is required to access either component of this welcome package. The primary offer rewards new users with $200 in bonus bets if their initial $5 wager wins on any available market.

The terms and conditions include several important details:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours if your qualifying bet wins.

Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus amounts are not returned with winnings from bonus bet victories.

For example, if you bet $5 on New England to cover the spread and they win, you receive $200 in bonus bets. If Seattle wins instead, you only lose your original $5 stake. When using bonus bets on markets with +100 odds, a winning wager returns $200 in withdrawable cash without the bonus amount.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Patriots vs Seahawks

Claiming this FanDuel promo codes opportunity requires completing a straightforward registration and betting process. Follow these steps to secure your bonus bets for Sunday's game:

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account and download the mobile app. Make your first deposit of at least $5 to qualify for both bonus components. Place a $5 qualifying wager on any Seattle vs New England betting market. Receive $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your initial wager wins.

New users can explore comprehensive details about this operator in our FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel promotions beyond the welcome bonus

FanDuel Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout major sporting events. Regular users can discover profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses by visiting the 'Promotions' tab within the mobile application. These supplementary offers frequently target high-profile matchups like championship games and playoff contests.

The sportsbook updates its promotional lineup regularly, ensuring customers have access to enhanced betting opportunities beyond the initial welcome package. Checking the promotions section before placing wagers can reveal valuable additions to your betting strategy for Seattle vs New England and future sporting events.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.

NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.