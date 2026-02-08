FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 Before Kickoff, Get $200 Bonus Bets If It Wins
New users can claim a generous welcome offer without needing a FanDuel promo code when betting on Seattle vs New England. The bet $5, win $200 bonus opportunity is great for new users looking to bet on Sunday's showdown. This compelling offer from sportsbook promos remains available through Feb. 7.
How the FanDuel promo code new-user offer works for Seattle vs New England
The FanDuel sign-up bonus provides two distinct opportunities for new customers betting on the Patriots-Seahawks matchup. No FanDuel promo code is required to access either component of this welcome package. The primary offer rewards new users with $200 in bonus bets if their initial $5 wager wins on any available market.
The terms and conditions include several important details:
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the welcome bonus.
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.
- Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market.
- Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours if your qualifying bet wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus amounts are not returned with winnings from bonus bet victories.
For example, if you bet $5 on New England to cover the spread and they win, you receive $200 in bonus bets. If Seattle wins instead, you only lose your original $5 stake. When using bonus bets on markets with +100 odds, a winning wager returns $200 in withdrawable cash without the bonus amount.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Patriots vs Seahawks
Claiming this FanDuel promo codes opportunity requires completing a straightforward registration and betting process. Follow these steps to secure your bonus bets for Sunday's game:
- Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account and download the mobile app.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 to qualify for both bonus components.
- Place a $5 qualifying wager on any Seattle vs New England betting market.
- Receive $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your initial wager wins.
New users can explore comprehensive details about this operator in our FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel promotions beyond the welcome bonus
FanDuel Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout major sporting events. Regular users can discover profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses by visiting the 'Promotions' tab within the mobile application. These supplementary offers frequently target high-profile matchups like championship games and playoff contests.
The sportsbook updates its promotional lineup regularly, ensuring customers have access to enhanced betting opportunities beyond the initial welcome package. Checking the promotions section before placing wagers can reveal valuable additions to your betting strategy for Seattle vs New England and future sporting events.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
- FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
- NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.