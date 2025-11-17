FanDuel promo code offer for Monday Night Football: Cowboys vs Raiders
No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this incredible welcome bonus for Monday Night Football on Nov. 17. New users can bet $5 and receive $150 in bonus bets if their wager wins when the Cowboys take on the Raiders. Take advantage of this limited-time offer and explore other sportsbook promos available today.
FanDuel promo code offer details for Monday Night Football
This FanDuel promo code offer requires no special code to activate. Simply register a new account, deposit at least $5, and place your first $5 wager on any available market, including the Cowboys vs Raiders matchup. If your initial bet wins, FanDuel will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
The FanDuel sign-up bonus comes with specific terms and conditions:
- You must register through a qualifying link and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.
- Place your first real money wager of $5 on any betting market.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if your initial wager wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- When using bonus bets, only the winnings are returned; the bonus amount itself is not.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Cowboys to cover the spread against the Raiders and win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $150 in bonus bets. However, if you lose your initial wager, no bonus bets are awarded. When using your $150 bonus on a market with +100 odds and winning, you'll receive $150 in withdrawable cash.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer
Claiming this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer is straightforward and takes just minutes to complete. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus before Monday Night Football kicks off:
- Click a qualifying link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Complete the registration process with your personal information and verify your identity.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place a $5 wager on any available betting market, including Cowboys vs Raiders props or spreads.
- If your bet wins, receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
New users can explore additional features and betting options by reading our comprehensive FanDuel review for more details about the platform.
Additional FanDuel promotions for existing users
FanDuel regularly provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts for existing customers beyond the initial welcome bonus. Current users can discover daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions by visiting the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These FanDuel promo codes and offers change frequently, so checking regularly ensures you never miss valuable betting opportunities throughout the NFL season.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
- NFL Play Your Way: Adjust lines, make custom player props, and get instant odds when you create unique bets you’ll only find at FanDuel.
Compare the best Monday Night Football bonuses
Claim thousands more in bonus bets from DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook. Check them out below:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
