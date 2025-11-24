FanDuel Promo Code Offers $150 Bonus for Monday Night Football
A FanDuel promo code is not required to claim $150 in bonus bets for Monday Night Football on Nov. 24. Christian McCaffrey will face his former Carolina Panthers team for the first time since joining the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. New FanDuel users can take advantage of excellent sportsbook promos for this NFC playoff-hopefuls matchup.
FanDuel promo code offer details for Monday Night Football
No FanDuel promo code is needed to claim this welcome bonus for new users. The offer allows you to bet $5 on any market and receive $150 in bonus bets if your wager wins. This promotion is perfect for betting on the 49ers vs Panthers Monday Night Football game.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 deposit and initial wager required.
- Bonus bets are awarded within 72 hours if your first bet wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus amount is not returned with winnings from bonus bet wagers.
For example, if you bet $5 on the 49ers to win and they defeat the Panthers, you would receive your original winnings plus $150 in bonus bets. If the Panthers upset San Francisco, you would only lose your original $5 wager with no bonus bets awarded.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Monday Night Football
Claiming your FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward and requires no special code. Follow these steps to secure your bonus bets for Monday Night Football:
- Register for a new FanDuel account using the links on this page and download the mobile app.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place your initial $5 wager on any available betting market, including Monday Night Football options.
- If your bet wins, you will receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for more information about this sportsbook's features and offerings.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users
FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers beyond their welcome offer. Current users can discover daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses by visiting the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These FanDuel promo codes and offers change regularly, so check frequently to avoid missing valuable opportunities to maximize your betting experience.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
- NFL Play Your Way: Adjust lines, make custom player props, and get instant odds when you create unique bets you’ll only find at FanDuel.
Compare more MNF promos
Get more out of this primetime matchup with other top offers from DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.