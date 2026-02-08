Get The Best Super Bowl Promos: Up To $2,300 In Welcome Bonuses From Top Legal Sportsbooks

The Super Bowl betting promos are ready for Sunday's epic showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Top sportsbooks are offering massive welcome bonuses for new users looking to bet on this championship rematch. Download the leading Super Bowl betting sites to claim these exclusive Super Bowl betting promos before kickoff.

Best Super Bowl Bet Promos for New Users

New customers can access substantial welcome bonuses from leading sportsbooks ahead of Sunday's championship game. These sportsbook promos provide excellent value for first-time bettors. Each operator offers unique terms and bonus structures designed to maximize your betting potential.

DraftKings: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets

The DraftKings promo code delivers instant bonus bets when your qualifying wager wins. New users can claim $300 in bonus bets by placing just a $5 winning bet on any sports market. This promotion requires no special code and activates automatically for eligible customers.

Key terms include:

Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying bet required

Receive 12 bonus bets worth $25 each if your initial wager wins

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance

Bonus stake not included in potential winnings

BetMGM: $1,500 First Bet Protection

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" provides substantial protection for your opening wager. New customers receive their stake back in bonus bets if their first bet loses, up to $1,500. This offer requires a minimum $10 deposit and applies to any sports betting market.

Important details:

Use bonus code "SI1500" during registration

Wagers over $50 receive five separate bonus bets worth 20% each

Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake

Bonus bets valid for seven days after issuance

FanDuel: Bet $5, Get $200 Plus $50 Deposit Match

The FanDuel promo code combines winning bet bonuses with deposit matching for maximum value. New users receive $200 in bonus bets when their $5 qualifying wager wins, plus a 100% deposit match up to $50. This dual promotion requires the mobile app for activation.

Promotion highlights:

$5 minimum deposit and qualifying bet required

$200 bonus bets awarded within 72 hours of winning bet

Additional 100% deposit match up to $50

All bonus bets expire seven days after receipt

Caesars: $250 Bet Match

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code "SIBONUS250BM" matches your first wager with bonus bets regardless of outcome. New customers receive a bonus bet equal to their initial stake, up to $250. This straightforward offer requires a $10 minimum deposit and applies to most betting markets.

Terms and conditions:

Use promo code "SIBONUS250BM" during signup

First wager must be placed within 30 days of account opening

Excludes wagers with odds shorter than -500

Bonus bet amount matches qualifying wager up to $250

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.