March Madness Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code SICZRDYW: 10 100% Profit Boost Tokens for $1 Bet
Only two spots remain for the coveted March Madness Final Four. New customers can bet on today’s matchups with our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW. For just a $1 wager, you’ll earn 10 100% profit boost tokens to be used on any sports betting market.
What you need to know about the Caesars Sportsbook March Madness offer
Here are the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer terms and conditions:
- Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW.
- Deposit at least $10 and place a minimum $1 bet on any market. You’ll then receive 10 profit boost tokens, each offering a 100% boost.
- The $1 bet must be placed at odds of -10000 or longer. The same goes for bets made with each profit boost token.
- Each token has a maximum bet of $25, and your winnings are capped at $2,500.
- Unused tokens will expire 14 days after being issued.
- This is available until 11:59 PM ET on April 15, 2025.
Your 10 profit boost tokens can be used on any sports betting market — not just the Elite Eight.
This Caesars Sportsbook promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More Caesars Sportsbook offers for all users
The Caesars’ promotions tab has all the sportsbook’s hottest daily boosts and bonuses. Here are a few of the offers:
- $500K Parlay Madness: Opt in and place a $5 parlay, same-game parlay, or super parlay to earn a chance at a share of the $100K prize pool for opening week.
- Road to the Alamo: Opt in and place $10+ in parlay bets for a chance to win tickets to the National Semifinal.
- Fan Cave Frenzy: Opt in and place wagers for a chance to win two Caesars VIP tickets for the March Madness semifinals.
How to claim 10 100% profit boost tokens from Caesars Sportsbook
Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus:
- Register: Click any link on this page and enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW.
- Make a Deposit: Deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify for the Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer.
- Place a Bet: Make your first $1 bet on the Elite Eight or any sports betting market. Win or lose, you’ll receive 10 profit boost tokens.
- Use Your Bonus: Use your 10 profit boost tokens within 14 days.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
Yes, but some states have restrictions. Check out the table below for your state's regulations on local teams and player props.
Compare March Madness betting promos
Claim more great offers from BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings by clicking the links below.
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Eight $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
