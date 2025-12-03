Missouri Sports Betting: Register Today & Claim the Best MO Sportsbook Promos Up to $4,715 in Betting Bonuses
Missouri sports betting is now live. As of 12:01 a.m. CST on Dec. 1, 2025, all licensed operators in Missouri began accepting online bets. Eight sportsbooks received approval at launch — including BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Fanatics — and all of the biggest names are kicking things off with huge welcome bonuses as they compete for early Missouri market share.
For new bettors, this rollout brings a tidal wave of Missouri promo codes and sign-up offers to take advantage of as they check out each platform. It’s a great opportunity to build your bankroll as there are lots of profitable betting opportunities awaiting. Below, you’ll find a list of all legal and regulated Missouri online sportsbooks along with their official partnerships in the state.
Sportsbook
Partner(s)
License Type
bet365
St. Louis Cardinals (MLB)
Tethered
BetMGM
Century Casinos
Tethered
Caesars Sportsbook
Caesars Entertainment casinos
Tethered
Circa Sportsbook
Not required
Untethered
DraftKings
St. Louis Blues (NHL)*
Untethered
Fanatics Sportsbook
Boyd Gaming
Tethered
FanDuel
St. Louis CITY SC (MLS)
Tethered
theScore Bet
PENN Entertainment casinos
Tethered
*Note: DraftKings holds an untethered license but has an additional marketing partnership with the St. Louis Blues.
Missouri sports betting bonus details
As of Dec. 3, 2025, Missouri residents can now register with the state’s authorized online sportsbooks and claim exclusive welcome bonuses that total up to $4,715. With NFL Week 14 bringing a packed slate that includes the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans on Dec. 7, 2025, it’s an ideal moment to dive into Missouri’s newly launched online betting market and take advantage of these limited-time offers.
Pre-launch bonus
Promo Code
Min. Deposit
DraftKings
No code required
$5
BetMGM
SI1500
$10
FanDuel
No code required
$5
Fanatics Sportsbook
No code required
$10
Caesars Sportsbook
SIBONUSMO
$5
bet365
Bet $5, get $365 win or lose
No code required
$10
theScore Bet
Bet $10, get $100 in bonus bets if you win
No code required
$10
DraftKings Missouri welcome bonus
The DraftKings Missouri promo code provides new users with a straightforward way to get started. After registering and depositing funds, bettors can unlock the ‘Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets Instantly’ promotion. Once credited, the $300 in bonus bets can be used immediately now that Missouri betting is officially active. Be sure to claim the bonus before December 7, when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium in NFL Week 14.
Key details and terms for this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer:
- Only new Missouri users aged 21 and above are eligible.
- This welcome bonus is available through Jan. 4, 2026.
- Bettors who claimed the separate DraftKings pre-launch offer before Dec. 1 do not qualify for this offer.
- Bonus bet payouts include winnings only, not the stake.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being issued.
BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus
Missouri bettors can now register and use the BetMGM Missouri promo code SI1500. After setting up an account and making a minimum deposit of $10, you’ll be eligible for BetMGM’s welcome bonus: a second-chance first bet up to $1,500. If your initial bet loses, BetMGM will refund it with bonus bets. This attractive safety feature makes BetMGM one of the top sportsbook choices for new players in Missouri and a great way to increase your starting funds.
Key terms to know for this BetMGM Missouri promo code offer:
- This offer is available to new Missouri residents 21 and older.
- A minimum deposit of $10 must be made to activate the BetMGM bonus.
- Bonus bets from this promotion expire seven days after being issued.
- For the $1,500 first-bet promotion: Wagers over $50 earn five bonus bets, each 20% of the original stake; wagers $50 or under earn one bonus bet equal to the stake.
- Winnings from bonus bets exclude the bonus amount itself.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of crediting.
FanDuel Missouri welcome bonus
The FanDuel Missouri promo code is simple to activate — no code required. Just register via the official links, make your initial deposit, and place a $5 bet to qualify for the ‘Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets’ promotion. Whether you win or lose, you’ll receive $300 in bonus bets soon after. With legal betting now available in Missouri, this easy, budget-friendly offer provides new players with a hassle-free way to begin.
Key details and terms for this FanDuel Missouri promo code offer:
- This offer is available only to new Missouri residents aged 21 and above.
- Starting Dec. 1, the first $5 cash wager triggers $300 in bonus bets, which expire seven days after crediting.
- The $300 in bonus bets will be credited even if the $5 cash wager loses.
- Only one new-user offer can be claimed per player.
- This welcome bonus is available through Dec. 21, 2025.
Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
Missouri bettors seeking attractive sign-up bonuses can now join Fanatics using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code and take advantage of the ‘Bet $30, Get $300 in FanCash’ offer. After making a deposit and placing a wager of at least $10, you’ll get a no-sweat bet daily for three consecutive days, with any losses refunded as FanCash — up to $100 daily, totaling $300. FanCash can be used for bonus bets or to buy official team merchandise. Fanatics also provides an alternative welcome offer: place a qualifying wager and receive 10 no-sweat bets over 10 days, worth up to $2,000 in FanCash. With legal betting now available in Missouri, it’s an ideal time to sign up and claim these valuable rewards.
Key details for this Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo:
- Only new Missouri users aged 21 and older can claim this offer.
- Beginning December 1, players can place one qualifying wager per day, for up to three days, with stakes ranging from $10 and up.
- Only losing bets earn FanCash; winning wagers are not refunded.
- A maximum of $100 per day will be refunded as FanCash
- Daily wagers are optional, but missed days cannot be recovered.
- FanCash credits must be used within seven days of being issued.
Caesars Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
Caesars is rolling out one of the strongest Missouri launch offers with its Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code, available to new users starting today. After registering and making a first deposit of at least $5, bettors can unlock the ‘Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets If You Win’ promotion. Simply place your first real-money Missouri wager within 30 days of signing up at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet hits, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets — paid out as six $25 bonus bets.
Key terms and conditions:
- Only new Missouri bettors aged 21+.
- This offer will be available for 30 days following customer registration
- You must win your initial $5 wager to earn $150 in bonus bets.
- Initial wager odds must be -500 or longer.
- Each Bonus Bet is for one-time use and cannot be divided across multiple wagers.
- Each Bonus Bet must be used within 30 calendar days from the date it is awarded.
