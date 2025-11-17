Missouri Sportsbook Promos: Claim Up to $5,400 in Welcome Bonuses When You Register Today
Missouri sportsbook promos are officially underway as the state opens its pre-launch sign-up window ahead of legal betting on Dec. 1, 2025.
Beginning today, residents can create their accounts with approved online sportsbooks and secure a slate of exclusive early-registration bonuses worth a combined $5,400 before the market goes live.
Pre-launch bonus
Promo Code
Min. Deposit
DraftKings
No code required
$0
BetMGM
SI1500
$10
FanDuel
No code required
$5
Fanatics Sportsbook
No code required
$50
DraftKings Missouri welcome bonus
No DraftKings Missouri promo code is needed to claim this early Missouri sportsbook offer. New users can simply sign today to receive $300 in bonus bets. No deposit is required to lock in this bonus ahead of the Dec.1, 2025 Missouri sports betting launch.
Key terms for this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer:
- Only new players 21+ located in Missouri are eligible.
- The pre-launch bonus is available through Nov. 30, 2025.
- Winnings from bonus bets do not include the bonus amount itself.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited.
BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus
The BetMGM Missouri bonus code pre-launch offer, unlocked with SI1500, awards new players $100 in bonus bets that can be used once sports betting officially launches in Missouri. On top of that, you’ll be eligible for a first-bet promotion worth up to $1,500 starting Dec. 1. If your initial wager doesn’t win, BetMGM will refund your stake in bonus bets up to that maximum. This is one of the largest Missouri sportsbook promos available.
Key details for this BetMGM Missouri promo code offer:
- Only new Missouri residents aged 21 or older are eligible.
- A minimum first deposit of $10 must be made before Dec. 1, 2025.
- Qualified players will receive $100 in bonus bets once Missouri’s sports betting market goes live.
- All bonus bets from the pre-launch promotion expire seven days after issuance.
- The pre-launch offer is available through Nov. 30, 2025.
- For the $1,500 first-bet promotion: Wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of the original stake; wagers of $50 or less receive a single bonus bet equal to the stake.
- Bonus bet amounts are not included in any winnings.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited.
FanDuel Missouri welcome bonus
No FanDuel Missouri promo code is needed to access this pre-launch welcome offer, making it simple for new players to get started. By signing up through the links on this page, you’ll immediately receive $100 in bonus bets. Additionally, your first deposit during the pre-launch period is matched dollar-for-dollar up to $100, providing you with as much as $200 in bonus bets before the market opens. Once sports betting goes live on Dec. 1, you can also take advantage of a “bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets” promotion—bringing your total FanDuel welcome bonus value to $500.
Key terms for this FanDuel Missouri promo code offer:
- Offer is available only to new Missouri residents aged 21 or older.
- Sign-up must be completed via approved pre-launch links by 11:59 AM on Nov. 30, 2025.
- Pre-registered players will receive $100 in bonus bets for use on launch day.
- A minimum $5 deposit during the pre-launch period qualifies for a 100% deposit match up to $100 in bonus bets.
- Starting Dec. 1, placing a first $5 cash wager unlocks an additional $300 in bonus bets, which expire seven days after being credited.
- Each player can only claim one new-user offer.
Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo pre-launch offer allows new players to earn FanCash on losing bets for 15 consecutive days starting Dec. 1, 2025. To participate, you must place at least one cash wager of $1 or more each day at odds of –500 or longer, beginning the day your account is activated. If a qualifying bet doesn’t win, Fanatics will credit the stake back as FanCash, up to $200 daily.
Here are the key details for this Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo:
- Only new Missouri residents aged 21+ are eligible.
- A minimum initial deposit of $50 is required during the pre-registration period.
- Beginning Dec. 1, players can place one qualifying wager per day, with stakes ranging from $1 to $200.
- Only losing bets qualify for FanCash; winning bets are not refunded.
- Daily wagers are optional, but skipped days cannot be recovered later.
- FanCash credits must be used within seven days of receipt.
- The pre-launch promotion is valid through Nov. 30, 2025, at 11:59 PM.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.