Missouri Sportsbook Promos: Get up to $4,715 in New-User Bonuses
Missouri sportsbook promos are officially available, giving new bettors immediate access to a full lineup of welcome offers as the state’s online sports betting market launches. Approved operators are offering sign-up bonuses totaling $4,715, delivering strong value from the moment you register. Create your account, claim your rewards, and start betting with extra funds already working in your favor.
Pre-launch bonus
Promo Code
Min. Deposit
DraftKings
No code required
$5
BetMGM
SI1500
$10
FanDuel
No code required
$5
Fanatics Sportsbook
No code required
$10
Caesars Sportsbook
SIBONUSMO
$5
bet365
Bet $5, get $365 win or lose
No code required
$10
theScore Bet
Bet $10, get $100 in bonus bets if you win
No code required
$10
DraftKings Missouri welcome bonus
The DraftKings Missouri promo code gives new bettors a quick, no-frills way to get started. Once you sign up and make a deposit, you can claim DraftKings’ welcome deal: Bet $5, Get $300 Instantly in Bonus Bets. Place your qualifying wager, and the bonus bets are credited right away—win or lose—giving you immediate flexibility to explore any eligible market now that Missouri sports betting is live. It’s a strong jump-start for anyone looking to bet with added value from the beginning.
Key details and terms for this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer:
- This offer is only for new Missouri users aged 21 or older.
- The welcome bonus is available through Jan. 4, 2026.
- Users who previously claimed a DraftKings pre-launch bonus are not eligible.
- Bonus bet returns include winnings only, not the stake.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being issued.
BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus
Missouri bettors can use the BetMGM Missouri bonus code SI1500 to secure one of the strongest welcome offers in the state. After creating your account and depositing at least $10, you’ll unlock BetMGM’s second-chance first bet worth up to $1,500. If your initial wager loses, BetMGM refunds the full amount in bonus bets, giving you another opportunity to start ahead. If the wager wins, you simply keep the profit—no bonus bets are issued. It’s a substantial safety net and a top option for anyone looking to build an early bankroll.
Key terms to know for this BetMGM Missouri promo code offer:
- This offer is available to new Missouri users aged 21 or older.
- A minimum $10 deposit is required to activate the bonus.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.
- For the $1,500 first-bet offer: wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets (each 20% of the stake), while wagers of $50 or less receive one bonus bet equal to the stake.
- Winnings from bonus bets exclude the stake.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of crediting.
FanDuel Missouri welcome bonus
The FanDuel Missouri promo code offer is simple, and no actual code is required. Sign up through the designated links, make your first deposit, and place a $5 wager to unlock $300 in bonus bets, win or lose. It’s an easy, high-value way for new bettors to get started now that Missouri sports betting is live.
Key details and terms for this FanDuel Missouri promo code offer:
- This offer is available only to new Missouri users who are 21 or older.
- Your first $5 cash wager triggers $300 in bonus bets, which expire seven days after being credited.
- The $300 in bonus bets is awarded even if your qualifying wager loses.
- Each customer is limited to one new-user offer.
- This welcome bonus is available through Dec. 21, 2025.
Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo gives new users two strong welcome paths. The primary offer is ‘Bet $30, Get $300 in FanCash.’ After signing up, depositing at least $10, and placing a qualifying wager of $10 or more, you’ll receive a daily no-sweat bet for three days, with up to $100 per day refunded as FanCash if your wager loses. Missouri bettors can also choose an alternative welcome offer that awards 10 no-sweat bets over 10 days plus $2,000 in FanCash when you place your first cash wager.
Key details for this Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo:
- This offer is available only to new Missouri users who are 21 or older.
- Players may place one qualifying wager per day for up to three consecutive days, with stakes of $10 or more.
- Only losing wagers earn FanCash; winning bets do not qualify for refunds.
- A maximum of $100 in FanCash is refunded per day.
- Daily wagers are optional, but missed days cannot be recovered.
- FanCash credits must be used within seven days of being issued.
Caesars Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
The Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code SIBONUSMO gives new users a simple, low-barrier welcome offer. After signing up and placing a qualifying $5 wager, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins. It’s an easy way for Missouri bettors to add extra value right from the start.
Key terms for this Caesars Missouri offer:
- This promotion is available exclusively to new Missouri users who are 21 or older.
- Your first $5 cash wager must win to unlock the $150 in bonus bets.
- Each profit boost requires a minimum qualifying wager of $1 at odds of -500 or longer.
- The maximum stake allowed per profit boost is $25, with up to $2,500 in additional winnings available per token.
- All profit boost tokens must be used within 14 days of being credited.
