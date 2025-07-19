Pacquiao vs. Barrios: Get Up to $1,800 in Bonus Bets + 10 Profit Boosts for Saturday’s Fight
The showdown between Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios is going down this Saturday, and new bettors can claim up to $1,800 in profit boosts +10 profit boost tokens from the nation’s leading sportsbooks. Read on for details on how to apply our exclusive promo codes to score these offers.
Best Pacquiao vs. Barrios betting promos
BetMGM bonus code: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets
New bettors can claim BetMGM’s welcome offer by entering our BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when registering. If your first bet loses, you’ll get your stake back, up to $1,500, in bonus bets. Here are the details:
- Deposit at least $10 and place a bet on any sports market, including Pacquiao vs. Barrios.
If your first bet loses, BetMGM will refund the full amount up to $1,500 in bonus bets.
- If your bet wins, you’ll keep your winnings; no bonus is awarded.
- Bets under $50 return one bonus bet. Wagers over $50 return five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your total stake.
- Bonus bets expire after seven days.
Use BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for up to $1,500 in bonus bets
This BetMGM offer is available to first-time customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. This offer is not available to bettors in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Bet $1, double your winnings on next 10 bets
New players can unlock 10 profit boost tokens to double their winnings by entering our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW during sign-up. Place a $1 bet to qualify, and you’ll get ten 100% profit boost tokens. Here's what to know:
- Make a minimum $10 deposit and place a $1 wager on any market.
- Caesars will award 10 100% profit boost tokens, win or lose.
- Your qualifying wager and all boosted bets must have odds of –10000 or longer.
- Each boost allows a maximum bet of $25 and can pay out up to $2,500.
- Profit boost tokens expire 14 days after they’re issued.
Bet $1 and double your winnings on your next 10 bets at Caesars Sportsbook
This Caesars Sportsbook promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
FanDuel promo code: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if you win
FanDuel Sportsbook is offering new customers a shot to turn a $5 wager into $150 in bonus bets ahead of Pacquiao vs. Barrios. No FanDuel promo code is required; just follow these steps:
- Click the link below to get started. You’ll have to download the FanDuel app to complete registration.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit and place your first bet on any available market.
- If your bet wins, FanDuel will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets.
- There are no minimum odds restrictions.
- Bonus bets expire in seven days.
Bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets from FanDuel if you win
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly
DraftKings is providing new users with an immediate boost ahead of Pacquiao vs. Barrios. Unlike FanDuel’s offer, this one doesn’t depend on your first bet winning, just place a $5 wager, and you’ll get $150 in bonus bets instantly. No DraftKings promo code is required.
Here’s how it works:
- Deposit and bet at least $5 on any sports betting market.
- You’ll receive six $25 bonus bets, win or lose.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after they’re issued.
Bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets instantly from DraftKings
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Compare Pacquiao vs. Barrios betting promos
With four great sportsbook promos available for Saturday’s fight, new users can unlock up to $1,800 in bonus bets plus 10 profit boost tokens. Here’s a quick look at each offer:
BetMGM
Caesars
FanDuel
DraftKings
UFC 318 betting promo
Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if you win
Promo Code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus Form
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
$150 in bonus bets
Six $25 credits
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
