Pacquiao vs. Barrios: Get Up to $1,800 in Bonus Bets + 10 Profit Boosts for Saturday’s Fight

Pacquiao vs Barrios Sportsbook Promos
The showdown between Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios is going down this Saturday, and new bettors can claim up to $1,800 in profit boosts +10 profit boost tokens from the nation’s leading sportsbooks. Read on for details on how to apply our exclusive promo codes to score these offers.

Best Pacquiao vs. Barrios betting promos

Sportsbook

BetMGM

Caesars Sportsbook

FanDuel

DraftKings

Welcome bonus

Up to $1,500 in bonus bets

Bet $1, double your winnings on next 10 bets

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if you win

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly

Promo code

SI1500

SICZRDYW

No code required

No code required

BetMGM bonus code: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets

New bettors can claim BetMGM’s welcome offer by entering our BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when registering. If your first bet loses, you’ll get your stake back, up to $1,500, in bonus bets. Here are the details:

  • Deposit at least $10 and place a bet on any sports market, including Pacquiao vs. Barrios.
    If your first bet loses, BetMGM will refund the full amount up to $1,500 in bonus bets.
  • If your bet wins, you’ll keep your winnings; no bonus is awarded.
  • Bets under $50 return one bonus bet. Wagers over $50 return five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your total stake.
  • Bonus bets expire after seven days.

Use BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for up to $1,500 in bonus bets - CLAIM NOW

This BetMGM offer is available to first-time customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. This offer is not available to bettors in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Bet $1, double your winnings on next 10 bets

New players can unlock 10 profit boost tokens to double their winnings by entering our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW during sign-up. Place a $1 bet to qualify, and you’ll get ten 100% profit boost tokens. Here's what to know:

  • Make a minimum $10 deposit and place a $1 wager on any market.
  • Caesars will award 10 100% profit boost tokens, win or lose.
  • Your qualifying wager and all boosted bets must have odds of –10000 or longer.
  • Each boost allows a maximum bet of $25 and can pay out up to $2,500.
  • Profit boost tokens expire 14 days after they’re issued.

Bet $1 and double your winnings on your next 10 bets at Caesars Sportsbook - CLAIM NOW

This Caesars Sportsbook promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

FanDuel promo code: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if you win

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering new customers a shot to turn a $5 wager into $150 in bonus bets ahead of Pacquiao vs. Barrios. No FanDuel promo code is required; just follow these steps:

  • Click the link below to get started. You’ll have to download the FanDuel app to complete registration.
  • Make a minimum $5 deposit and place your first bet on any available market.
  • If your bet wins, FanDuel will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets.
  • There are no minimum odds restrictions.
  • Bonus bets expire in seven days.

Bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets from FanDuel if you win - CLAIM NOW

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly

DraftKings is providing new users with an immediate boost ahead of Pacquiao vs. Barrios. Unlike FanDuel’s offer, this one doesn’t depend on your first bet winning, just place a $5 wager, and you’ll get $150 in bonus bets instantly. No DraftKings promo code is required.

Here’s how it works:

  • Deposit and bet at least $5 on any sports betting market.
  • You’ll receive six $25 bonus bets, win or lose.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days after they’re issued.

Bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets instantly from DraftKings - CLAIM NOW

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Compare Pacquiao vs. Barrios betting promos

With four great sportsbook promos available for Saturday’s fight, new users can unlock up to $1,800 in bonus bets plus 10 profit boost tokens. Here’s a quick look at each offer:

BetMGM  

Caesars

FanDuel

DraftKings

UFC 318 betting promo 

Up to $1,500 in bonus bets

Bet $1, get 10 100% profit boosts

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if you win

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly

Promo Code

SI1500  

SICZRDYW  

No code required  

No code required  

Bonus Form

1 or 5 bonus bets  

Profit boosts  

$150 in bonus bets  

Six $25 credits  

Minimum deposit

$10

$10

$5

$5

Minimum bet  

N/A

$1

$5

$5

Days to use bonus  

7 days  

14 days

7 days  

7 days  

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

