UFC 318 Sportsbook Promos: Get up to $1,800 in bonus bets + 10 profit boosts

UFC 318 is set to deliver a high-stakes main event as Max Holloway takes on Dustin Poirier, and new users can gear up with a stacked lineup of sportsbook promos from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel, and DraftKings.

Whether you're betting on the main event or looking for value across the full card, these limited-time offers give new users a strong boost heading into fight night.

Best March UFC 318 betting promos

Sportsbook

BetMGM

Caesars Sportsbook

FanDuel

DraftKings

Welcome bonus

Up to $1,500 in bonus bets

Bet $1, double your winnings on next 10 bets

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if you win

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly

Promo code

SI1500

SICZRDYW

No code required

No code required

BetMGM bonus code: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets

New users can unlock BetMGM’s welcome offer by entering BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when signing up. If your first bet loses, you’ll get your stake back, up to $1,500, in bonus bets. Here’s how it works:

  • Deposit at least $10 and place a wager on any sports betting market, including UFC 318.
  • If your first bet settles as a loss, BetMGM will refund the full amount (up to $1,500) in bonus bets.
  • If your bet wins, you’ll keep your cash payout; no bonus will be awarded.
  • Bets under $50 return one bonus bet. Wagers over $50 return five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your total stake.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days after they’re credited to your account.

It’s a flexible first bet offer, ideal if you want to back an underdog or take a bigger swing on UFC 318.

This BetMGM offer is available to first-time customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. This offer is not available to bettors in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Bet $1, double your winnings on next 10 bets

New users can unlock 10 chances to double their winnings by entering our Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW during sign-up. Just place a $1 bet to qualify, win or lose, you’ll get ten 100% profit boost tokens. Here's what to know:

  • Make a minimum $10 deposit and place a $1 wager on any eligible betting market.
  • Caesars will award 10 100% profit boost tokens regardless of your bet’s outcome.
  • Your qualifying wager and all boosted bets must have odds of –10000 or longer.
  • Each boost allows a maximum $25 bet and can pay out up to $2,500.
  • Profit boost tokens expire 14 days after they’re issued.

It’s a great way to add serious upside to your UFC 318 picks, including the main event or any early prelims you’re eyeing.

This Caesars Sportsbook promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

FanDuel promo code: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if you win

FanDuel Sportsbook is giving new users a shot to turn a $5 wager into $150 in bonus bets ahead of UFC 318. No FanDuel promo code is required; just follow these steps:

  • Click the link below to get started. You’ll need to download the FanDuel app to complete your registration.
  • Make a minimum $5 deposit and place your first bet on UFC 318 or any available market.
  • If your bet wins, FanDuel will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets.
  • There’s no minimum odds restriction.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days after they’re issued.

It’s a quick way to get in on the action for Holloway vs. Poirier, with a path to bonus funds.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly

DraftKings is giving new users an immediate boost ahead of UFC 318. Unlike FanDuel’s offer, this one doesn’t depend on your first bet winning — just place a $5 wager, and you’ll get $150 in bonus bets instantly. No DraftKings promo code is needed.

Here’s how it works:

  • Deposit and bet at least $5 on any active sports betting market, including UFC 318.
  • You’ll receive six $25 bonus bets — win or lose.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days after they’re issued.

This is one of the fastest ways to build a bonus bankroll before fight night, with no chance of walking away empty-handed.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

