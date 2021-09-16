Utah vs. San Diego State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 11, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes (1-1) are 8.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the San Diego State Aztecs (2-0). This matchup has an over/under of 44.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Utah vs. San Diego State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Utah -8.5 44.5

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's total is 17.0 points lower than the two team's combined 61.5 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 33.5 points per game, 11.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Utes games this season feature an average total of 50.0 points, a number 5.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Aztecs have averaged a total of 48.3 points, 3.8 more than the set total in this contest.

Utah Stats and Trends

The Utes put up 16.5 more points per game (28.5) than the Aztecs give up (12.0).

Utah is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 12.0 points.

The Utes rack up 395.0 yards per game, 94.0 more yards than the 301.0 the Aztecs allow per matchup.

In games that Utah picks up more than 301.0 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Utes have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Aztecs.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Utah at SISportsbook.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

Thus far this season San Diego State has one win against the spread.

This season the Aztecs rack up 11.5 more points per game (33.0) than the Utes surrender (21.5).

San Diego State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 21.5 points.

The Aztecs rack up 89.5 more yards per game (408.5) than the Utes give up per contest (319.0).

In games that San Diego State churns out over 319.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Aztecs have turned the ball over three times this season, one more turnover than the Utes have forced (2).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Utah Top Players

This year, Charlie Brewer has collected 233 passing yards (233.0 yards per game) while going 19-for-27 (70.4% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and one interception. He has tacked on 15 rushing yards on four carries, averaging 15.0 yards per game.

Tavion Thomas has 12 attempts for a team-high 107 rushing yards (107.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Micah Bernard has 35 yards on six carries (35.0 ypg). He also has three catches for 41 yards (41.0 ypg).

This season Dalton Kincaid has four catches and leads the team with 75 yards (75.0 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

Solomon Enis has also tacked on four receptions for 62 yards and one touchdown.

Brant Kuithe has caught three passes for 44 yards, averaging 44.0 yards per game this year.

San Diego State Top Players