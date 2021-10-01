College Football Week 5 Bets: Odds, Lines, Spreads, Analysis & Picks

A closer look at several key Week 5 NCAAF games for bettors to target among Saturday's college football slate.

As the calendar flips to October, college football fans are gearing up for a fantastic Saturday slate. SI Betting has targeted three tremendous matchups bettors should look to exploit.

Week 5 Betting Breakdown

•Spread: Indiana +12.5 (-110) | Penn State -12.5 (-110)

•Moneyline: Indiana (+400) | Penn State (-500)

•Total: 52.5– Over (-110) | Under 52.5 (-110)

•Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: IND 36% | PSU: 64%

•Game Info: Saturday October 2, 2021 7:30 pm ET | ABC

The line has risen since No. 6 Penn State opened as a -9.5-point favorite as money continues to arrive backing the Nittany Lions over Indiana (2-2 SU; 1-3 ATS) with a line currently displaying Penn State as 12.5-point favorites at SI Sportsbook.

Penn State (4-0 SU, 3-1 ATS) has outscored its four opponents by a combined score of 126-60. Senior quarterback Sean Clifford ranks third in the Big Ten through four games throwing for 1,158 yards and eight touchdowns.

While earning wins over Idaho and Western Kentucky that fail to move the needle, Indiana has lost by a wide margin when they have faced ranked competition. The Hoosiers have lost to Iowa and Cincinnati by a combined 42 points. Although Penn State has won eight of the last 10 matchups against Indiana, the Nittany Lions will have revenge on their mind after seeing their six-game winning streak over Indiana snapped when they lost last season 36-35 in overtime.

Happy Valley, at night, bettors should expect a “white-out” in the stands and domination on the field.

SI BET: Penn State -12.5 (-110)

By The Data

Gary Cosby, Marvin Gentry/USA TODAY Sports

•Spread: Mississippi +14.5 (-110) | Alabama -14.5 (-110)

•Moneyline: Mississippi (+475) | Alabama (-600)

•Total: 79.5– Over (-110) | Under 779.5 (-110)

•Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: MISS: 48% | ALA: 52%

•Game Info: Saturday October 2, 2021 3:30 pm EST | CBS

The line has slightly ticked up since its opening in favor of No. 1 Alabama (4-0; 2-2 ATS) as 14-point favorites over No. 12 Mississippi (3-0 SU; 2-0-1 ATS) at SI Sportsbook to a line now standing at 14.5-points in favor of the Crimson Tide.

Pay attention to the massive line movement in this matchup involving the total points in this matchup. The total opened at 76.5 and has since risen three points to a total now displaying a demand of 79.5.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter: SI.com/newsletters

Mississippi will be looking to end Alabama’s dominance in the series as the Tide has won five straight games dating back to 2016. The Vegas steam believes the efficiency of Matt Corral and the Mississippi No. 5 SEC passing attack will make this a back-and-forth matchup. Corral has completed 72.7 % of his passes, producing 997 yards and nine touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Last season’s matchup produced 15 touchdowns in a 63-38 win by Alabama. Look for this game to be close between these two high-powered SEC rivals with plenty of points scored. Back the over on the total on Saturday.

By The Data

SI BET: OVER 79.5 (-110)

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

•Spread: Washington +1.5 (-110) | Oregon St -1.5(-110)

•Moneyline: Washington (+105) | Oregon St (-120)

•Total: 57– Over (-110) | Under 57 (-110)

•Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: WSH: 41% | OGST: 59%

•Game Info: Saturday October 2, 2021 9:00 pm EST | Pac-12 Network

The line has flipped from its opening of Washington as 2.5-point road favorites to a spread displaying Oregon State as a 1.5-point home favorite over the Huskies. Money continues to arrive on the Beavers at SI Sportsbook.

Oregon State (3-1 SU; 3-1 ATS) will be looking for their second straight Pac-12 win after defeating USC 45-27 as 10-point road underdogs. On the flip side, Washington (2-2 SU; 1-3 ATS) will be looking to extend their winning streak to three games after wins over California and Arizona State.

Oregon State’s B.J. Baylor (442), who leads the conference averaging 105.5 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, will now face a Washington run defense that ranks second to last in the conference allowing 101.8 rushing yards per game and six touchdowns through four games. Baylor is likely the key to an Oregon State victory on Saturday.

By The Data

Washington is 8-0 SU in its last eight games against Oregon State dating back to 2012

Oregon State is 3-1 against the spread and overall this season when the team notches more than 17.8 points.

SI BET: Oregon State ML (-120)

SI BET REVIEW

2021 SI Betting NCAA Football: 6-7 ATS

2020 SI Betting NCAA Football: 31-21 ATS

2020 SI Betting Bowl Selections: 7-2 ATS

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help: Call 1-800-522-4700

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.