Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Falcons vs. Panthers
Over/under insights
- Atlanta's games this season have gone over 46 points four of six times.
- Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 43.4 points per game, 2.6 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 50.2 points per game, 4.2 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Falcons and their opponents have scored an average of 47.9 points per game in 2020, 1.9 more than Sunday's total.
- The 46 total in this game is 0.5 points higher than the 45.5 average total in Panthers games this season.
Falcons stats and trends
- Atlanta has covered the spread twice this year.
- The Falcons have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.
- Atlanta's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).
- This year, the Falcons score just 1.6 more points per game (22.5) than the Panthers allow (20.9).
- Atlanta is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.9 points.
- The Falcons rack up 354.2 yards per game, 46.8 more yards than the 307.4 the Panthers give up per contest.
- In games that Atlanta totals over 307.4 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Panthers' takeaways (6).
Panthers stats and trends
- Carolina has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- This year, the Panthers have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Panthers average 20.9 points per game, 8.4 fewer than the Falcons surrender (29.3).
- The Panthers average 34.7 fewer yards per game (328.0) than the Falcons give up (362.7).
- In games that Carolina totals over 362.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over six more times (11 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Home and road insights
- Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, at home this year.
- At home, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Falcons are winless ATS (0-1).
- This year, in three home games, Atlanta has hit the over twice.
- This season, Falcons home games average 47.0 points, 1.0 more than this matchup's over/under (46).
- Carolina is 1-2 overall, with only one win against the spread, in away games.
- The Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) as 3-point underdogs or more away from home.
- In three away games this season, Carolina has hit the over once.
- The average total in Panthers away games this season is 45.8 points, 0.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (46).
