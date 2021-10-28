The Carolina Panthers (3-4) bring a four-game losing streak into a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta is a 3-point favorite in the contest. This matchup has an over/under of 46 points.

Odds for Falcons vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

Atlanta's games this season have gone over 46 points four of six times.

Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 43.4 points per game, 2.6 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 50.2 points per game, 4.2 more than this contest's over/under.

The Falcons and their opponents have scored an average of 47.9 points per game in 2020, 1.9 more than Sunday's total.

The 46 total in this game is 0.5 points higher than the 45.5 average total in Panthers games this season.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has covered the spread twice this year.

The Falcons have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.

Atlanta's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).

This year, the Falcons score just 1.6 more points per game (22.5) than the Panthers allow (20.9).

Atlanta is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.9 points.

The Falcons rack up 354.2 yards per game, 46.8 more yards than the 307.4 the Panthers give up per contest.

In games that Atlanta totals over 307.4 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Panthers' takeaways (6).

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

This year, the Panthers have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Panthers average 20.9 points per game, 8.4 fewer than the Falcons surrender (29.3).

The Panthers average 34.7 fewer yards per game (328.0) than the Falcons give up (362.7).

In games that Carolina totals over 362.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over six more times (11 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Home and road insights

Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Falcons are winless ATS (0-1).

This year, in three home games, Atlanta has hit the over twice.

This season, Falcons home games average 47.0 points, 1.0 more than this matchup's over/under (46).

Carolina is 1-2 overall, with only one win against the spread, in away games.

The Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) as 3-point underdogs or more away from home.

In three away games this season, Carolina has hit the over once.

The average total in Panthers away games this season is 45.8 points, 0.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (46).

