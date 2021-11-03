Kansas City moves to a touchdown favorite against Green Bay with Rodgers Reportedly Out

What’s Aaron Rodgers worth to oddsmakers?

Apparently, at least seven points.

Reports came out Wednesday morning that Green Bay’s star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is reportedly unvaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

As a result, the game was taken off the board at most sportsbooks. It opened at Kansas City -2.5 before moving to a pick ‘em. The game reopened on Circa Sports with the Chiefs 7.5-point favorites against the Packers.

Kansas City has fallen well short of the bar it set in its back-to-back runs to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs (4-4) are coming off an unconvincing win against the Giants on Monday Night Football and currently sit at the bottom of the AFC West standings.

Green Bay, meanwhile, has been one of the best teams in the NFL.

The Packers’ 7-1 record is tied for the best mark in football and they just took down the last remaining undefeated team in the league, beating the Cardinals on the road—without Davante Adams. Green Bay’s top receiver missed the game after being placed on the COVID-19 list and the team hopes he returns in time for Sunday’s game.

If Adams is cleared, it will be sophomore quarterback Jordan Love, not Rodgers, throwing him the ball in Arrowhead Stadium. Love, a first-round pick in 2020, has appeared in two games in his career and completed five passes.

For anyone still betting on this rollercoaster of a game, Green Bay is 7-1 Against The Spread (ATS) this season. The only game they did not cover was a 38-3 blowout loss to the Saints in the season opener.

The Packers have not lost, or failed to cover, since. Kansas City is 2-6 ATS, the second-worst mark in the league.

