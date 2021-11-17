College Football Week 12 Best Bets: Composite Ratings Picks The Winners

Well, I was right about the pattern of swinging the wrong way after a great week. Ten games under .500 is not what we’d like to see. This is the homestretch of the season.

There’s only one full week left after this one, and then championship week and bowl games. Profitability’s out of the equation (that’s around 52% Against The Spread), so we’re playing for pride like any athlete that’s had a down year. And so we go again

Given how last week went, if you believe in patterns this week has to be an up one, right?

Last Week: 25-35, 41.7%

Season: 279-308, 47.6%

Composite Best Bets

The process behind the picks is briefly explained in my Week 1 column. Most of the time, the computer spits out something within one or two points of the real line (and at that point, sharp plays and whale plays are what’s moving the line anyway). But if the computer gives something more than three points, it’s worth a second look.

Favorites

-San Diego State (-10.5) over UNLV

-Michigan (-14.5) over Maryland

-ECU (-4) Navy

-App State (-9.5) over Troy

-Marshall (-14.5) over Charlotte

-Baylor (PK) over Kansas State

-Auburn (-7.5) over South Carolina

Dogs

-FAU (+10) over Western Kentucky

-Virginia (+14.5) over Pitt

-SMU (+11.5) over Cincinnati

-Middle Tennessee (-3.5) over Old Dominion

The Big Dogs

-Southern Miss (+16) over Louisiana Tech

-Michigan State (+19) over Ohio State

-Rutgers (+17) Penn State

-Arkansas (+20.5) over Alabama

-South Alabama (+28) over Tennessee

-Vanderbilt (+36) over Ole Miss

