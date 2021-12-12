Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC West opponents will do battle in Week 14 of the NFL season when the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) face the Los Angeles Rams (8-4).

Odds for Cardinals vs. Rams

Over/under insights

  • Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in five of 12 games (41.7%) this season.
  • Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points in five of 12 games this season.
  • Monday's total is 5.6 points lower than the two team's combined 56.6 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 9.8 points above the 41.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Cardinals and their opponents score an average of 48.2 points per game, 2.8 fewer than Monday's total.
  • The 50.1 PPG average total in Rams games this season is 0.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Arizona has nine wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
  • The Cardinals are 4-3 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
  • Arizona's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 12 opportunities (50%).
  • The Cardinals average 6.1 more points per game (28.6) than the Rams give up (22.5).
  • When Arizona scores more than 22.5 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
  • The Cardinals collect 30.0 more yards per game (368.8) than the Rams give up per outing (338.8).
  • Arizona is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team picks up over 338.8 yards.
  • This year, the Cardinals have 11 turnovers, six fewer than the Rams have takeaways (17).
  • Los Angeles is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.
  • Los Angeles' games this season have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Rams put up 28.0 points per game, 9.3 more than the Cardinals give up (18.7).
  • When Los Angeles puts up more than 18.7 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • The Rams average 68.1 more yards per game (386.9) than the Cardinals allow (318.8).
  • Los Angeles is 5-6 against the spread and 8-3 overall when the team picks up more than 318.8 yards.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over 14 times, nine fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (23).

Home and road insights

  • Arizona has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this year.
  • The Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-3) as 2.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • In five home games this year, Arizona has gone over the total twice.
  • The average total in Cardinals home games this season is 47.7 points, 3.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (51).
  • Away from home, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 4-2 overall.
  • On the road, the Rams have two wins ATS (2-3) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.
  • In three of six road games this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total.
  • Rams away games this season average 49.1 total points, 1.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (51).

