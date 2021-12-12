NFC West opponents will do battle in Week 14 of the NFL season when the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) face the Los Angeles Rams (8-4).

Odds for Cardinals vs. Rams

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in five of 12 games (41.7%) this season.

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points in five of 12 games this season.

Monday's total is 5.6 points lower than the two team's combined 56.6 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 9.8 points above the 41.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Cardinals and their opponents score an average of 48.2 points per game, 2.8 fewer than Monday's total.

The 50.1 PPG average total in Rams games this season is 0.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona has nine wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Cardinals are 4-3 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Arizona's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

The Cardinals average 6.1 more points per game (28.6) than the Rams give up (22.5).

When Arizona scores more than 22.5 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Cardinals collect 30.0 more yards per game (368.8) than the Rams give up per outing (338.8).

Arizona is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team picks up over 338.8 yards.

This year, the Cardinals have 11 turnovers, six fewer than the Rams have takeaways (17).

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

Los Angeles' games this season have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Rams put up 28.0 points per game, 9.3 more than the Cardinals give up (18.7).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 18.7 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Rams average 68.1 more yards per game (386.9) than the Cardinals allow (318.8).

Los Angeles is 5-6 against the spread and 8-3 overall when the team picks up more than 318.8 yards.

The Rams have turned the ball over 14 times, nine fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (23).

Home and road insights

Arizona has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this year.

The Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-3) as 2.5-point favorites or more at home.

In five home games this year, Arizona has gone over the total twice.

The average total in Cardinals home games this season is 47.7 points, 3.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (51).

Away from home, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 4-2 overall.

On the road, the Rams have two wins ATS (2-3) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

In three of six road games this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total.

Rams away games this season average 49.1 total points, 1.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (51).

