Chiefs-Chargers Betting Preview, Plus Fantasy Playoff Prep

The AFC West-leading Chiefs head to L.A. to take on the Chargers for the second time this season.

Welcome to the first round of the fantasy playoffs. Week 15 in the NFL begins with a game between the Chiefs and Chargers that has the highest over/under of the week and is likely to decide the AFC West. Keep reading for help setting your lineup, betting picks and more.

Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (8-5)

8:20 p.m. ET, FOX/NFL Network

Justin Herbert and the Chargers beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Kansas City earlier in the year. The Chiefs team playing in Los Angeles tonight is a much different team than the one that lost, 30-24, on its home field. For one, Kansas City’s defense hasn’t allowed that many points in a game since Week 5. In fact, it has held seven of its last eight opponents to 17 or less. That’s a big reason behind the Chiefs’ six-game game winning streak. The Chargers are winners of their last two by an average of 17.5 points. Kansas City is the hotter team, though, which is why it’s a 3-point favorite on the road on SI Sportsbook.

KC-LA Best Bets: The public is riding with the Chiefs and Mahomes, who’s 4-2 against the Chargers in his career. Frankie Taddeo takes a closer look at the matchup between two of the best scoring teams in the NFL and makes his against the spread and player prop picks.

TNF Player Props: There are plenty of enticing player props in a game that’s expected to be high-scoring. Jen Piacenti singles out her favorite bets for Thursday Night Football and cautions bettors that “while the teams totaled 54 points in the previous meeting, I believe the defenses will play even tougher in the rematch.”

Essential Reading

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Michael Fabiano’s famed column returns for the playoffs, and he’s all over a big-name running back who’s struggled in his last few games. No matter Nick Chubb’s recent performances—a great matchup against the Raiders is just what he needs to get back among the top-five scorers at his position. Click to find out Fabiano’s starts of the week at every position.

Taylor Draws Tough Challenge Against NE: Colts running back Jonathan Taylor got you to the playoffs, possibly singlehandedly given his brilliance this season. Bill Enright cautions fantasy managers to temper their expectations against the Patriots defense that has shut down opposing teams’ top options time after time.

Week 15 Fantasy Projections: Plenty of Shawn Childs’ highest projected scorers across all skill positions are in action on Thursday Night Football. Mahomes, Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce—the list goes on. See where they rank in his Week 15 rankings and how their scoring breaks down.

College Basketball Futures Check In: Oddsmakers don’t agree with the AP voters on the top team. No. 5 Gonzaga is the favorite while No. 1 Baylor is +1500 to repeat. Taddeo explains the shifting odds for the best teams in the country.

Dynasty Advice: Matt De Lima talks strategy for acquiring running backs in dynasty leagues and weighs in on the value of Hunter Renfrow, Marquise Brown and Jerry Jeudy. Buy? Sell? Hold? Depends if you’re in win-now mode or rebuilding, but De Lima has the answers.

Would you Bet on Curry to win MVP? Our writers discuss that very question in the latest SI Betting roundtable. Steph Curry is now the favorite to take home his third MVP, making three-point history and leading the Warriors to the best record in the NBA.

Play of the Day

Understandably, Mahomes and Herbert’s DFS prices are through the roof. I’m not sold on either of them for Thursday, at least for the purpose of this piece which is to find value. There’s no value in paying top dollar for a quarterback who consistently scores fewer than 20 fantasy points (Mahomes) or one going against one of the hottest defenses in the NFL (Herbert). That’s why I’m going down the line a bit and picking Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (FD: $12,000 | DK: $14,100—prices based on Thursday single-game competitions).

Allen is coming off an absence due to COVID-19 and I expect Herbert to look to get his favorite target back into the flow of the offense quickly. He’s a great combination of floor and ceiling and he’s an absolute target monster. When the touchdowns are there, Allen is one of the top scoring receivers in any given week. And even without finding the end zone, he can make up the points with a quick half dozen catches.