Publish date:
Georgia vs. Alabama CFP National Championship Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in six of 14 games this season.
- So far this season, 76.9% of Alabama's games (10/13) have had more combined points than Monday's over/under of 52.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 80.4, is 27.9 points above Monday's over/under.
- The 28.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 23.7 fewer than the 52.5 total in this contest.
- Bulldogs games have an average total of 50.8 points this season, 1.7 fewer than Monday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Crimson Tide have averaged a total of 61.9 points, 9.4 more than the set total in this contest.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- In Georgia's 14 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.
- The Bulldogs are 8-5 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
- Georgia's games this year have hit the over six times in 14 opportunities (42.9%).
- The Bulldogs rack up 39.0 points per game, 19.8 more than the Crimson Tide give up per matchup (19.2).
- When Georgia scores more than 19.2 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
- The Bulldogs average 149.0 more yards per game (447.9) than the Crimson Tide give up per outing (298.9).
- When Georgia totals over 298.9 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
- This year, the Bulldogs have 16 turnovers, four fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (20).
Alabama Stats and Trends
- In Alabama's 14 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
- This season, the Crimson Tide won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Alabama's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 13 opportunities (38.5%).
- The Crimson Tide score 41.4 points per game, 31.8 more than the Bulldogs allow (9.6).
- Alabama is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall when the team scores more than 9.6 points.
- The Crimson Tide rack up 234.3 more yards per game (494.1) than the Bulldogs give up per matchup (259.8).
- In games that Alabama churns out over 259.8 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over 11 times, eight fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (19).
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Alabama
39.0
Avg. Points Scored
41.4
9.6
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
447.9
Avg. Total Yards
494.1
259.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
298.9
16
Giveaways
11
19
Takeaways
20