The Georgia Bulldogs (13-1, SEC) and Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1, 8-1 SEC) will battle in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in six of 14 games this season.

So far this season, 76.9% of Alabama's games (10/13) have had more combined points than Monday's over/under of 52.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 80.4, is 27.9 points above Monday's over/under.

The 28.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 23.7 fewer than the 52.5 total in this contest.

Bulldogs games have an average total of 50.8 points this season, 1.7 fewer than Monday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Crimson Tide have averaged a total of 61.9 points, 9.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Georgia Stats and Trends

In Georgia's 14 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs are 8-5 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Georgia's games this year have hit the over six times in 14 opportunities (42.9%).

The Bulldogs rack up 39.0 points per game, 19.8 more than the Crimson Tide give up per matchup (19.2).

When Georgia scores more than 19.2 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Bulldogs average 149.0 more yards per game (447.9) than the Crimson Tide give up per outing (298.9).

When Georgia totals over 298.9 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have 16 turnovers, four fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (20).

Alabama Stats and Trends

In Alabama's 14 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Crimson Tide won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Alabama's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 13 opportunities (38.5%).

The Crimson Tide score 41.4 points per game, 31.8 more than the Bulldogs allow (9.6).

Alabama is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall when the team scores more than 9.6 points.

The Crimson Tide rack up 234.3 more yards per game (494.1) than the Bulldogs give up per matchup (259.8).

In games that Alabama churns out over 259.8 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over 11 times, eight fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (19).

Season Stats