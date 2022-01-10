Sunday night, the epic, overtime thriller between the Chargers and Raiders did not conclude in a poetic tie. And when there were no ticks left on the clock in the extra period, the NFL playoff field was set following the first-ever Week 18.

We’ll get to the theatrics of the final week of the NFL regular season and what matchups the postseason holds, but we begin in Indianapolis, where two familiar teams—Georgia and Alabama—clash in the national championship game.

8 p.m. ET, ESPN

The Bulldogs had a chance to keep the Crimson Tide out of the College Football Playoff when the two teams met in the SEC Championship Game five weeks ago. But Nick Saban and ‘Bama are inevitable. They proved as much in beating Georgia 41-24 to win the conference and march back to the playoff. UGA has dropped its last seven games against Alabama, dating back to 2008.

Photo credit: Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports

Still, the oddsmakers like Georgia to buck that trend and end its national championship drought. The Bulldogs are 2.5-point favorites thanks to a defense that allows fewer than 10 points per game paired with a top-10 scoring offense.

Alabama and Georgia both made light work of their opponents in the semifinal games to set up this rematch of the 2018 National Championship Game. UGA has never had an issue hanging around—it’s finishing games that has given Kirby Smart trouble against Saban’s crew of Heismans and All-Americans.

NFL Playoffs

Back to that near-tie… The NFL community was begging all week for the improbable to happen: the regular season’s finale between the Chargers and Raiders to end in a deadlock.

It nearly happened.

In the end, Daniel Carlson connected on a walk-off, 47-yard field goal in overtime to put Las Vegas in the playoffs and send Los Angeles home. Not to take anything away from Carlson, but somehow, that kick was almost anticlimactic after the series of events that unfolded Sunday and opened the door for a tie that would have put both teams in the postseason.

Photo credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The playoff field is now set, and the Raiders have a quick turnaround Saturday afternoon in Cincinnati.

