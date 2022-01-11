Georgia vs. Alabama CFP National Championship Odds, Plays and Insights

The 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship is between the Georgia Bulldogs (13-1, SEC) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1, 8-1 SEC).

Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Georgia has combined with its opponents to put up more than 52.5 points in six of 14 games this season.

In 76.9% of Alabama's games this season (10/13), the teams combined to score more than Monday's total of 52.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 80.4, is 27.9 points greater than Monday's over/under.

This contest's total is 23.7 points more than the 28.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Bulldogs games have an average total of 50.8 points this season, 1.7 fewer than Monday's over/under.

The 61.9 PPG average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 9.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia is 9-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 2.5 points or more 13 times this season and are 8-5 ATS in those games.

Georgia has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (six times over 14 games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs rack up 39.0 points per game, 19.8 more than the Crimson Tide surrender per contest (19.2).

When Georgia records more than 19.2 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Bulldogs rack up 149.0 more yards per game (447.9) than the Crimson Tide allow per matchup (298.9).

In games that Georgia piles up over 298.9 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have 16 turnovers, four fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (20).

Alabama Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Alabama is 8-5-0 this season.

The Crimson Tide have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Alabama's games this year have hit the over five times in 13 opportunities (38.5%).

This season the Crimson Tide rack up 31.8 more points per game (41.4) than the Bulldogs allow (9.6).

Alabama is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall in games when it scores more than 9.6 points.

The Crimson Tide collect 494.1 yards per game, 234.3 more yards than the 259.8 the Bulldogs give up.

When Alabama amasses over 259.8 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over 11 times, eight fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (19).

Season Stats