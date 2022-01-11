Georgia vs. Alabama CFP National Championship Odds, Plays and Insights
The 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship is between the Georgia Bulldogs (13-1, SEC) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1, 8-1 SEC).
Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia has combined with its opponents to put up more than 52.5 points in six of 14 games this season.
- In 76.9% of Alabama's games this season (10/13), the teams combined to score more than Monday's total of 52.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 80.4, is 27.9 points greater than Monday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 23.7 points more than the 28.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Bulldogs games have an average total of 50.8 points this season, 1.7 fewer than Monday's over/under.
- The 61.9 PPG average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 9.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia is 9-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 2.5 points or more 13 times this season and are 8-5 ATS in those games.
- Georgia has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (six times over 14 games with a set point total).
- The Bulldogs rack up 39.0 points per game, 19.8 more than the Crimson Tide surrender per contest (19.2).
- When Georgia records more than 19.2 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
- The Bulldogs rack up 149.0 more yards per game (447.9) than the Crimson Tide allow per matchup (298.9).
- In games that Georgia piles up over 298.9 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
- This year, the Bulldogs have 16 turnovers, four fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (20).
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Alabama is 8-5-0 this season.
- The Crimson Tide have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Alabama's games this year have hit the over five times in 13 opportunities (38.5%).
- This season the Crimson Tide rack up 31.8 more points per game (41.4) than the Bulldogs allow (9.6).
- Alabama is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall in games when it scores more than 9.6 points.
- The Crimson Tide collect 494.1 yards per game, 234.3 more yards than the 259.8 the Bulldogs give up.
- When Alabama amasses over 259.8 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over 11 times, eight fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (19).
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Alabama
39.0
Avg. Points Scored
41.4
9.6
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
447.9
Avg. Total Yards
494.1
259.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
298.9
16
Giveaways
11
19
Takeaways
20