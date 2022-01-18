The NFL Divisional Playoff matchups are set after a wild-card round that featured five of the six home teams win and cover the spread. The 49ers, after holding onto a 23-17 win over Dallas, emerged as the only victorious road team in the opening round of the playoffs while also earning the achievement of being the only underdog to cover Against The Spread (ATS). For their efforts, San Francisco earned a trip to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the top-seeded Packers. Green Bay, who received a bye in the opening round, has been installed as the biggest favorite (-5.5) in the divisional round.

In one of the biggest surprises of the weekend, Buffalo absolutely dominated the Patriots, 47-17, leading to one of the most complete offensive performances in NFL postseason history. Quarterback Josh Allen threw more touchdowns (five) than incompletions (four), which resulted in Buffalo scoring a touchdown on all seven offensive drives in the game (excluding kneel down). The Bills will now attempt to carry over that dominance into Arrowhead Stadium in a playoff rematch with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Last year, the Chiefs beat the Bills, 38-24, in the AFC Championship Game.

Kansas City appears to be in peak postseason form after routing the Steelers 42-21, in the Sunday night primetime game. Mahomes was impressive, passing for 404 yards and five touchdowns. The Chiefs, winners of 10 of their last 11 games, have won six consecutive home playoff games dating back to 2018. Kansas City, despite losing to Buffalo 38-20 in Week 5, is an early 2.5-point home favorite.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals head to Tennessee to take on the Titans in the divisional playoffs. Albert Cesare/USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals, who won their first playoff game in 31 years, were the first NFL team to punch their ticket to the Divisional Round following a 26-19 win over the Raiders. Cincinnati will now head to Tennessee to face the AFC’s top-seeded Titans. Tennessee, who is expected to welcome back star running Derrick Henry (foot), were listed as 3-point home favorites. However, following both strong and public steam, the Titans now find the ‘dreaded hook’ tacked on SI Sportsbook resulting in a 3.5-point demand.

The final playoff team to advance to the Divisional round was decided on Monday night when the Rams beat the Cardinals. Los Angeles will face the Buccaneers who had no issues taking down the Eagles 31-15. Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski stepped up in the passing game, while Tampa Bay found production from Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Giovani Bernard in the backfield. The Bucs are 2.5-point favorites for Sunday’s clash with the Rams.

Let’s take a look at all the opening odds and totals as well as the futures odds for the NFL Playoffs at SI Sportsbook!

Eric Christian Smith/AP

Saturday NFL Divisional Playoffs

No. 4 Cincinnati (11-7 SU, 11-7 ATS) at No. 1 Tennessee (12-5 SU, 10-7 ATS)

Moneyline: Cincinnati: (+145) | Tennessee (-175)

Spread: CIN +3.5 (-110) | TEN -3.5 (-110)

Total: 47 – Over: (-110) | Under: 47 (-110)

Game Info: Jan. 22, 2022 4:30 pm ET | CBS

Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports

No. 6. San Francisco (11-7 SU, 10-8 ATS) at No. 1 Green Bay (13-4 SU, 12-5 ATS)

Moneyline: San Francisco: (+188) | Green Bay (-225)

Spread: SF:+5.5 (-110) | GB -5.5 (-110)

Total: – Over: 47.5 (-110) | Under: 47.5 (-110)

Game Info: Jan. 22, 2022 8:15 pm ET | FOX

Mark LoMoglio/AP

Sunday NFL Divisional Playoffs

No. 4 LA Rams (13-5 SU, 9-9 ATS) at No. 2 Tampa Bay (14-4 SU, 10-8 ATS)

Moneyline: Los Angeles (+120) | Tampa Bay: (-140)

Spread: LAR +2 (-110) | TB: -2 (-110)

Total: 48 – Over: (-110) | Under: 48 (-110)

Game Info: Jan. 23, 2022 3 pm ET | NBC

David Zalubowski/AP

No. 3 Buffalo (12-6 SU, 10-6-2 ATS) at No. 2 Kansas City (13-5 SU, 9-9 ATS)

Moneyline: Buffalo (+110) | Kansas City (-133)

Spread: BUF +2.5 (-110) | KC: -2.5 (-110)

Total: 55– Over: (-110) | Under: 545 (-110)

Game Info: Jan. 23, 2022 6:30 pm ET | CBS

For those looking to jump into the futures markets, here are the updated odds for the respective league championships and Super Bowl LVI.

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

AFC CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS

Kansas City Chiefs +175

Buffalo Bills +225

Tennessee Titans +300

Cincinnati Bengals +550

Joseph Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS

Green Bay Packers +140

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +250

San Francisco +550

Los Angeles Rams +600

Charlie Riedel/AP

SUPER BOWL LVI ODDS

Green Bay Packers +350

Kansas City Chiefs +400

Buffalo Bills +500

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +550

Tennessee Titans +800

Los Angeles Rams +1000

San Francisco 49ers +1000

Cincinnati Bengals +1200