Betting Roundtable: Which Team's Super Bowl Future Odds Are You Betting?

The divisional weekend was everything it promised and more.

Three underdogs advanced and the one favorite that advanced benefitted from a coin-flip in overtime—something we never could have predicted.

It was phenomenal football all around.

And kickers! Did I mention kickers?!! In every single game a kicker changed the outcome at regulation’s buzzer. You can’t make this stuff up. It’s too good.

Heading into the championship games, we have three quarterbacks that have never won a Super Bowl and two quarterbacks that had not won a postseason game before these playoffs. Three of the quarterbacks are age 26 or younger, and this is the first time since 2003 that Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers aren’t playing in a conference championship game.

Kansas City seems easily positioned as the favorites, with Patrick Mahomes being the only QB that has won a Super bowl Harrison Butker being in prime coin-toss form.

But, as this weekend proved, nothing is certain in this glorious game of football.

Here are the current odds from SI Sportsbook to win Super Bowl LVI:

Chiefs +110

Rams +200

49ers +400

Bengals +800

Now that we know the final four, I asked our betting team at SI: Which team's Super Bowl future odds are you backing?

Here’s where our experts are putting their money:

SI Betting's Matt Ehalt:

I already have a Chiefs +600 futures from last February, so I'm not going to go chalk. Let's go with the 49ers at +400. The 49ers have already beaten the Rams twice and Kyle Shanahan has Sean McVay's number. The 49ers could be problematic for the Chiefs with their running game and defense. I still believe the Chiefs are going to win it all, but the 49ers at +400 is solid value. The Bengals are certainly live at +800, but I don't see them winning in Kansas City. The 49ers present solid value, but this time we need Jimmy G to make a big throw. BET: 49ers (+400)

SI Betting and Fantasy's Jen Piacenti:

I want to pick the Bengals, but first they have to get through Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The Titans already put out a blueprint of how to get to the Bengals (nine sacks. NINE), and I’m pretty sure the Chiefs are up to task. That being said, the Bengals DID beat the Chiefs in Week 17, 34-31. On the NFC side, I know I have said it over and over again, but the Niner’s can’t keep it up with this luck. After tallying only 212 yards of TOTAL offense Saturday, the 49ers squeaked by with defense and a Green Bay special teams mistake. With the way the Rams are clicking right now, I can’t see Shanahan getting the best of McVay for the third time this season. Matt Stafford plus Cooper Kupp is still better than Jimmy G and Deebo Samuel. I like the Rams to face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVI, and I think the reigning AFC champs will pull off one of many more Super Bowl wins. Oh, who am I kidding? Forget all that. Anything can happen! I'm taking the Bengals +800. This is supposed to be fun! Let’s go, Joe! BET: Bengals (+800)

SI Fantasy's Matt De Lima:

I don't like the Chiefs' defense. I don't like the 49ers 'offense. I don't think the Bengals have enough on either side of the ball to keep up with the Rams if they met in the Super Bowl. San Francisco may have LA's number as of late, but I feel the Rams have the most well-rounded team (especially with Cam Akers back in the mix) to take home the title. BET: Rams (+200)

SI Fantasy's Michael Fabiano:

The NFL Divisional Round was one of the best we've ever seen, as it saw three road teams take home victories and advance. I picked the Chiefs to advance to the Super Bowl before the playoffs started, so I'm sticking with them against the Bengals. As for the NFC, I'm going with the hot team ... that's the 49ers. So, get ready for a rematch of Super Bowl LVI! BET: Chiefs (+110)

SI Betting's Frank Taddeo:

I am holding Rams futures at odds of +825, so although none of these prices offer substantial value I will go with Kansas City. This is in a way hedging my Rams investment since I believe the Bengals will not prevent Patrick Mahomes from potentially winning his eighth striaght home playoff game. If Kansas City makes it to the Super Bowl, it will easily be the betting favorite over either the Rams or 49ers, so it makes sense to grab the plus-odds and hopefully be in a win-win situation come Feb. 13. I can also add this: IF the matchup is indeed Kansas City vs. Los Angeles, have your mobile betting applications open the moment the line is released Sunday night and bet the over. We could see similar fireworks like we witnessed in the divisional round when the Chiefs outlasted the Bills in overtime. The early look-ahead line has the total set at 52. Sign me for the over at that market price. BET: Chiefs (+110)

SI Betting and Fantasy's Bill Enright:

Back to the CHALK board…after incorrectly predicting the Packers would win the NFC Title, I’m not really going out on a limb with my prediction that the Chiefs will hoist the Lombardi Trophy. But why should I? Of the four remaining teams, Kansas City is by far the most complete squad with the best quarterback in the league. It already made it past what was their toughest postseason challenge by beating the Bills and now should skate their way to their second Super Bowl victory in three seasons. BET: Chiefs (+110)

SI Fantasy's Craig Ellenport:

Last week, we ran this story about how the last four winners of a Cowboys-49ers playoff game have gone on to win the Super Bowl. And I thought, “That’s an interesting bit of history, but no way the 49ers win this weekend at Lambeau.” So, now, I’m a little frightened. My instinct is to say the Rams will hoist the Lombardi Trophy on their home turf. But I’ll take the better payout and go with San Francisco. And how’s this for a quirk: If the 49ers beat the Rams at SoFi Stadium this week, Super Bowl LVI will be their third game at SoFi this season.

BET: 49ers (+400)

MMQB'S Conor Orr:

I like the 49ers here because so much of this comes down to coaching acumen and offensive/defensive line strength. While the 49ers are not overwhelmingly gifted at the quarterback position, they have an incredibly resourceful head coach and one of the most-talented staffs in the NFL. The 49ers beat the Rams just a few weeks ago, they clobbered them a a few weeks before that and no one has been able to effectively slow them down enough to keep them from dictating the pace of the game. Are the Chiefs more powerful? No doubt. Do the Rams hav more stars? Absolutely. But for my money, it's hard to bet against the entirely of the 49ers' staff right now. BET: 49ers (+400)

