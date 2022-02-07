Skip to main content
Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Super Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

The Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) will face each other in the 2021 Super Bowl.

Odds for Rams vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in 10 of 20 games this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of Cincinnati's games (10/20) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 48.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 54.2 points per game, 5.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 4.5 points greater than the 44 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 49.2 points per game in 2021, 0.7 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Bengals have averaged a total of 46.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Los Angeles has played 20 games, with 10 wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Rams have an against the spread record of 4-4 in their eight games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (10 times in 20 games with a set point total).
  • The Rams rack up 27.1 points per game, 5.0 more than the Bengals give up per contest (22.1).
  • When Los Angeles records more than 22.1 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
  • The Rams rack up 21.3 more yards per game (372.1) than the Bengals give up per outing (350.8).
  • Los Angeles is 7-6 against the spread and 11-2 overall when the team picks up more than 350.8 yards.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over two more times (23 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (21) this season.
  • In Cincinnati's 20 games this season, it has 13 wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Bengals have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
  • Cincinnati's games this season have gone over the point total eight times in 20 opportunities (40%).
  • The Bengals rack up 27.1 points per game, 5.2 more than the Rams give up (21.9).
  • Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall when the team puts up more than 21.9 points.
  • The Bengals average only 16.6 more yards per game (361.5) than the Rams allow per contest (344.9).
  • When Cincinnati totals over 344.9 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.
  • The Bengals have 21 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 25 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Cincinnati is 5-5 against the spread, and 5-4 overall, at home.
  • At home, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or more.
  • In nine games at home this season, Cincinnati has gone over the total six times.
  • The average total in Bengals home games this season is 47.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48.5).
  • Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread, and 7-2 overall, on the road.
  • Away from home, the Rams have one win ATS (1-2) as 4.5-point favorites or more.
  • In six of nine away games this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total.
  • The average point total in Rams away games this season is 49.0 points, 0.5 more than this contest's over/under (48.5).

