Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Super Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

The Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) will face each other in the 2021 Super Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Rams vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in 10 of 20 games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Cincinnati's games (10/20) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 48.5.

The two teams combine to score 54.2 points per game, 5.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 4.5 points greater than the 44 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 49.2 points per game in 2021, 0.7 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bengals have averaged a total of 46.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has played 20 games, with 10 wins against the spread.

This season, the Rams have an against the spread record of 4-4 in their eight games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (10 times in 20 games with a set point total).

The Rams rack up 27.1 points per game, 5.0 more than the Bengals give up per contest (22.1).

When Los Angeles records more than 22.1 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Rams rack up 21.3 more yards per game (372.1) than the Bengals give up per outing (350.8).

Los Angeles is 7-6 against the spread and 11-2 overall when the team picks up more than 350.8 yards.

The Rams have turned the ball over two more times (23 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (21) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Bengals.

Bengals stats and trends

In Cincinnati's 20 games this season, it has 13 wins against the spread.

This season, the Bengals have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this season have gone over the point total eight times in 20 opportunities (40%).

The Bengals rack up 27.1 points per game, 5.2 more than the Rams give up (21.9).

Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall when the team puts up more than 21.9 points.

The Bengals average only 16.6 more yards per game (361.5) than the Rams allow per contest (344.9).

When Cincinnati totals over 344.9 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

The Bengals have 21 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 25 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Cincinnati is 5-5 against the spread, and 5-4 overall, at home.

At home, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or more.

In nine games at home this season, Cincinnati has gone over the total six times.

The average total in Bengals home games this season is 47.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread, and 7-2 overall, on the road.

Away from home, the Rams have one win ATS (1-2) as 4.5-point favorites or more.

In six of nine away games this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total.

The average point total in Rams away games this season is 49.0 points, 0.5 more than this contest's over/under (48.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.