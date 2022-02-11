Cooper Kupp is the 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year

Kupp had 145 catches, 1947 yards, and 16 touchdowns - leading the NFL in all three categories. Not only were those career-highs for Kupp, his catch total was second only to Michael Thomas’ 149 catches (2019) all-time, and his receiving yards were only 17 yards short of Calvin Johnson’s all-time record of 1,964 yards (2012).

This award was a two-horse race between Kupp and Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, with betting closing at -110 odds for both players.

The connection between Kupp and Stafford was instrumental in securing the 2021 NFC West title, ultimately leading the Rams to Super Bowl LVI.

The voters ultimately opted for Kupp's production in leading the Rams to a division title over Taylor's efforts that went for naught.

We hope you bet Kupp at +700 odds in Week 8, as we mentioned.

