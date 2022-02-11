Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Super Bowl LVI Player Props
Super Bowl LVI Player Props

Cooper Kupp Named Offensive Player of the Year at NFL Honors

Cooper Kupp and Jonathan Taylor both had -110 odds to be the Offensive Player of the Year but the Rams' receiver won the 2021 OPOY award.

Cooper Kupp is the 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year

Kupp had 145 catches, 1947 yards, and 16 touchdowns - leading the NFL in all three categories. Not only were those career-highs for Kupp, his catch total was second only to Michael Thomas’ 149 catches (2019) all-time, and his receiving yards were only 17 yards short of Calvin Johnson’s all-time record of 1,964 yards (2012).

This award was a two-horse race between Kupp and Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, with betting closing at -110 odds for both players.

The connection between Kupp and Stafford was instrumental in securing the 2021 NFC West title, ultimately leading the Rams to Super Bowl LVI.

The voters ultimately opted for Kupp's production in leading the Rams to a division title over Taylor's efforts that went for naught.

Bet Cooper Kupp's Player Props at SI Sportsbook

Bet Cooper Kupp's Player Props at SI Sportsbook

SI Recommends

We hope you bet Kupp at +700 odds in Week 8, as we mentioned.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:
Super Bowl LVI Betting & Fantasy Hub
NFL Awards: MMQB Picks for MVP, Rookie of Year, and More

Super Bowl LVI Best Bet
Early 2022 NFL PPR Fantasy Rankings
Super Bowl LVI MVP Betting Advice
Super Bowl Film Study

YOU MAY LIKE

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel speaks during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Play
Betting

Mike Vrabel Wins Coach of the Year

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel emerged from a strong field to be named the Coach of the Year.

Joel Embiid
NBA

Thirteen Winners and Losers From the NBA's Trade Deadline

Former teammates, top executives and frustrated fan bases make our list.

Shaun-White
Olympics

Shaun White’s Snowboarding Career Comes to an End

The three-time gold medalist finished fourth in the halfpipe snowboarding final.

Oct 24, 2021; Austin, TX, USA; Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team driver Sebastian Vettel (5) of Team Germany drives during the United States Grand Prix Race at Circuit of the Americas.
Racing

Vettel ‘Surprised’ F1 Dropped Anti-Racism Ceremony

Formula One launched the 'We Race As One' initiative in 2020.

Feb 2, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) is guarded by Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Open Floor: Trade Deadline MegaPod Part 1: The Winners

Open Floor x Crossover! Tune in for the conclusion of the NBA trade deadline.

Joe Burrow after winning the AFC championship.
Play
Betting

Joe Burrow Wins Comeback Player of the Year

Super Bowl Bound quarterback Joe Burrow pulled the betting upset as he won Comeback Player of the Year over the favorite Dak Prescott.

Lebron James at Tonal
Lifestyle

Top 5 Virtual Home Gyms

No crowds, no strangers, no masks required. We explore the top virtual home gyms, from Peloton and Bowflex bikes to wall mounts like Tonal and the Mirror.

FILE - Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons (11) defends against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game on Jan. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Parsons was named to The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro Team, announced Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
Play
Betting

Micah Parsons wins Defensive Rookie of the Year

Cowboys defensive superstar Micah Parsons has been named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year.