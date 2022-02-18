Men's College Basketball Odds: Saturday, February 19th

We are only 23 days from Selection Sunday! For sports bettors, it is now time to turn your focus and your betting bankroll on the last several weeks of the regular season in NCAA Men’s college basketball.

Saturday’s slate offers bettors several solid investment opportunities highlighted by a SEC matchup of ranked rivals, an in-state showdown in the Big 12 as well as the No. 1 team in the country putting their 15-game winning streak on the line against a West Coast foe.

Let’s dive into the matchups!

Spread: Alabama +7.5 (-110) | Kentucky -7.5 (-110)

Total: 154.5– Over (-110) | Under 154.5 (-110)

Venue: Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky

Game Info: Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 | 1 pm EST | CBS

The line has held steady since its opening in favor of No. 4 Kentucky (21-5 straight up -SU; 12-14 against the spread -ATS) as 7.5-point home favorites over No. 25 Alabama (17-9 SU, 9-17-1 ATS) at SI Sportsbook.

The Crimson Tide heads to Lexington on a three-game winning streak, but for bettors Alabama has not been financially rewarding since the start of 2022. The Tide are a disappointing 3-9-1 ATS since the beginning of January and have covered just once during their winning streak.

Alabama leads the SEC in three pointers made (245) and are third in the conference in scoring offense (80.4 ppg). The Crimson Tide lean heavily on a backcourt consisting of Jaden Shackelford (17.1 ppg), Jahvon Quinerly (14.2 ppg) and Keon Ellis (11.1 ppg).

Shackleford, who leads the SEC in three-pointers made (78), will need to produce if Alabama has any hopes of pulling off the upset. In the first matchup against Kentucky, Shackelford shot 0-7 from beyond the arc and was the biggest source of futility in a game in which the Tide shot an abysmal 3-30 from deep. That was the biggest reason why Alabama came up short in a 66-55 loss against the Wildcats as 1.5-point home favorites.

Kentucky heads back home to the friendly confines of Rupp Arena where they are a perfect 15-0 this season. Although the Wildcats are 10-2 in their last 12 games that has not translated into rewards at the betting windows as the club has posted a paltry 5-7 ATS mark during that span.

The Wildcats, who saw their six-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday against No. 16 Tennessee, head into the clash with Alabama two full games behind the Auburn Tigers for first place in the SEC. Against the sprea, Kentucky has been a coin-flip at Rupp Arena this season owning a 8-7 mark in their 15 home games.

Kentucky is led in scoring by junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe (16.2 ppg) as well as rebounding (15.3 rpg). Tshiebwe is a double-double machine having recorded the feat in 20 of 26 games this season. In addition to possessing the betting favorite for the Naismith Award in Tshiebwe, Kentucky also heavily relies upon projected NBA lottery pick TyTy Washington.

Kentucky, who is 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against Alabama, has dominated the Tide at Rupp Arena, winning five of the last six meetings in Lexington. Both teams will be looking to better position themselves ahead of next month’s SEC Tournament in Nashville, but the respected money in early wagering believes that Kentucky who is undefeated at home this season will sweep Alabama in the regular season.

BET: Kentucky -7.5 (-110)

Spread: Texas Tech +2 (-110) | Texas -2 (-110)

Total: 124.5– Over (-110) | Under 124.5 (-110)

Venue: Erwin Events Center, Austin, Texas

Game Info: Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 | 12:30 pm EST | ABC

The line has ticked down a half point since opening in favor of No. 20 Texas (19-7 SU; 12-14 ATS) as a 2.5-point favorite over No. 11 Texas Tech (20-6 SU; 18-8 ATS) to just a 2-point demand at SI Sportsbook.

Texas Tech, who is 8-3 in its last 11 games, has rewarded bettors over that span posting a very lucrative 9-2 ATS mark. The Red Raiders are a perfect 16-0 at home this season following their win over No. 7 Baylor on Wednesday, but on Saturday they head to Austin looking to improve their disappointing 2-5 road record.

The Red Raiders beat Texas 77-64 as 4-point home favorites two weeks ago thanks to the sharp shooting of Kevin Obanor who drained 5-of-7 from beyond the arc. Junior guard Kevin McCullar found a way to get to the free-throw line 15 times which accounted for 12 of his game-high 19 points. McCullars’ status for Saturday is in doubt after missing Wednesday’s win over Baylor due to a high ankle sprain.

Terrance Shannon Jr., who only played six minutes in the first meeting with Texas due to nagging knee and back injuries, has scored in double-digits in three consecutive games. Texas Tech will need Shannon to produce at a high level if the Red Raiders have any hope of sweeping their in-state rival.

The Longhorns head into battle with Texas Tech looking to earn their ninth Big 12 victory of the season. Texas hit a rough patch last month, dropping three of four conference games, but have since ripped off six wins in their last eight. However, during that stretch, the Longhorns are only a pedestrian 4-4 ATS.

The Longhorns are led by senior forward Timmy Allen (11.9 ppg, 6.5 rpg). Allen will need help from his backcourt teammates Andrew Jones and Marcus Carr if they have any hopes of beating the Red Raiders on Saturday and improving their 15-1 SU record at home. Both Jones and Carr have been sensational over the last four games, combining for 42% shooting from three-point range.

The respected money in Vegas immediately backed the Texas Tech who is 8-2 SU in the last 10 meetings against the Longhorns. Let’s follow their lead and grab the points.

BET: Texas Tech +2 (-110)

Spread: Santa Clara +21 (-110) | Gonzaga -21 (-110)

Total: 166– Over (-110) | Under 166 (-110)

Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington

Game Info: Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 9 pm EST | Root Sports

The line has held steady since its opening in favor of No. 1 Gonzaga (22-2 SU; 13-9-2 ATS) as 21-point home favorites over Santa Clara (18-9 SU; 14-12-1 ATS) at SI Sportsbook.

The Broncos, who are a pedestrian 6-2 SU in their last eight games, find an identical 6-2 ATS mark over that stretch. Santa Clara is 54th in the nation scoring 76.7 points per game thanks in strong part to the efforts of junior guard Jalen Williams who leads the West Coast Conference (WCC) in scoring at 18.0 points per game.

Gonzaga, the top team in the national polls, has scored 110-plus points in four of their last 11 games. Even more impressive is that the Bulldogs have posted an impressive 7-2-2 ATS mark during that same stretch, despite being favored by a whopping average of 23-points per game.

Drew Timme, who leads the club in scoring (17.8 ppg), is Gonzaga's clear leader but freshman big-man Chet Holmgren is easily Mark Few’s most dominant player. One of the best centers in the country, Holmgren has notched a double-double in five of his last six games.

In the first matchup between these two WCC rivals the Bulldogs crushed the Broncos 115-83 as 16.5-point road favorites. In that game, Timme scored a game-high 32-points while Holmgren added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

It is simply too hard to fade Gonzaga, especially facing a team they just beat by 32 points last month. In fact, the Bulldogs hold a 23-game winning streak over Santa Clara, which dates back to 2011. The respected money in early wagering believes Gonzaga, who is 15-0 SU at home this season, will easily extend both impressive streaks.

BET: Gonzaga -21.5 (-110)

