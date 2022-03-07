The Big East tournament kicks off at Madison Square Garden this Wednesday, March 9! Which teams are our writers backing?

Here are the current odds on SI Sportsbook:

Villanova +163

Connecticut +333

Providence +500

Marquette +600

Creighton +1200

Seton Hall +1400

Xavier +1700

St. John's +2200

Butler +3000

DePaul +6000

Georgetown +40000

Villanova is the current favorite, having won this tournament three of the last four seasons, despite Providence having the No. 1 seed via winning their first conference title. Georgetown is looking to defend its crown, but their lackluster season has them as the biggest dogs at SI Sportsbook. This season, Georgetown did not win a conference game and went an abysmal 0-19 this year.

Providence, Villanova and UConn all have first-round byes.

So, where are our writers putting their money?

SI Betting & Fantasy's Jen Piacenti

Villanova is the most complete team in the conference, and yes, they beat Providence twice this year, but first, Villanova has to get through UConn. At +500, I'll take the conference champs to catch a little more luck. Connecticut beat Villanova in their most recent matchup, and they can do the dirty work for Providence. Providence beat UConn in the season opener, so we know it can be done. I'll take the +500 and a little bit more luck. BET: Providence (+500)

SI Betting's Matt Ehalt

Villanova is the best team in the conference, and I think the Wildcats will win the tournament. But, from a betting perspective, I'd rather invest in UConn at more than twice the value at +333 than Villanova at +163. UConn and Villanova will meet in the semis and, ultimately, I expect either to beat Providence in the semis. UConn already beat Villanova, and Friday night will be a home game for UConn at MSG. It will be a very pro-Huskies crowd inside the World's Most Famous Arena. So, yeah, I'll take the better value with what will be a home game. This is also a beatable Villanova team. They're good, not great. BET: UConn (+333)

SI Fantasy's Matt De Lima

I love the value of Providence at +500. However, It doesn't bode well for them that they dropped two contests against Villanova, the tourney and betting favorite, in the last few weeks. However, the Friars are a team that plays at a level greater than the sum of its parts. I really like their big man, Nate Watson, who doesn't get a lot of glitz and glamour as a prospect, but he's a well-seasoned fifth-year player at the center, no pun intended, of an experienced starting five. The Big East's regular season-title winners aren't quite a longshot, but these odds are long enough where I'd take a swing with them coming out as the No. 1 seed. They should have a chip on their shoulder as the overlooked team in this conference. BET: Providence (+500)

I'm tempted to roll the dice on Seton Hall at +1400, seeing as the Pirates have won five straight heading into the tournament, including an impressive road win at Creighton to close out the regular season. But Villanova strikes me as the play here, even at the far-less-appealing +163 price. The Wildcats are the most experienced team in the league. Every quality metric says they're the best team in the league. Plus, Providence has injury concerns with Al Durham's sports hernia injury, and Villanova will want revenge on UConn for the Huskies' win in late February that cost the Wildcats the Big East regular-season title. BET: Villanova +163

