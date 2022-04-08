Formula One World Championship: Round Three

The Heineken Australian Grand Prix is the next leg on the 2022 Formula One World Championship. The Round Three race takes to the streets of Melbourne where drivers will compete on the 3.28 mile (5.27 km) Albert Park Circuit.

There have been a few changes to Melbourne Circuit since the last time F1 held an event in Australia (2019), including new asphalt and the reducing turns from 16 to 14.

Through two rounds, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc is on top of the leaderboard with one win and two podium finishes (45 points), while teammate Carlos Sainz is in second with a podium finish in both Round 1 and 2 (33 points).

Red Bull racer Max Verstappen is in third with 25 points. Two Mercedes F1 drivers, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, round out the Top 5 with 22 and 16 points.

During Friday’s practice, Ferrari had the fastest race simulation pace with Red Bull +0.01 in second and Mercedes +0.81 in third.

Odds to win the Australian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen +140

Charles Leclerc +140

Carlos Sainz +400

Sergio Perez +1400

Lewis Hamilton +2200

George Russell +5000

Fernando Alonso +6000

Esteban Ocon +6600

Lando Norris +9000

Valtteri Bottas +10000

Odds for Podium/Top 3

Max Verstappen -450

Charles Leclerc -400

Carlos Sainz -175

Sergio Perez +163

Lewis Hamilton +320

Fastest Lap Odds

Max Verstappen +150

Charles Leclerc +170

Carlos Sainz +300

Sergio Perez +900

Lewis Hamilton +1200

Team Winner Odds

Ferrari -167

Red Bull +120

Mercedes +1600

Alpine +3000

McLaren +6000

AlphaTauri +9000

Alfa Romeo +10000

Haas +10000

Aston Martin +25000

Williams +25000

More odds for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix

