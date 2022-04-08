Formula One World Championship: Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc Top Australian Grand Prix Odds
Formula One World Championship: Round Three
The Heineken Australian Grand Prix is the next leg on the 2022 Formula One World Championship. The Round Three race takes to the streets of Melbourne where drivers will compete on the 3.28 mile (5.27 km) Albert Park Circuit.
There have been a few changes to Melbourne Circuit since the last time F1 held an event in Australia (2019), including new asphalt and the reducing turns from 16 to 14.
Through two rounds, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc is on top of the leaderboard with one win and two podium finishes (45 points), while teammate Carlos Sainz is in second with a podium finish in both Round 1 and 2 (33 points).
Red Bull racer Max Verstappen is in third with 25 points. Two Mercedes F1 drivers, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, round out the Top 5 with 22 and 16 points.
During Friday’s practice, Ferrari had the fastest race simulation pace with Red Bull +0.01 in second and Mercedes +0.81 in third.
Odds to win the Australian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen +140
Charles Leclerc +140
Carlos Sainz +400
Sergio Perez +1400
Lewis Hamilton +2200
George Russell +5000
Fernando Alonso +6000
Esteban Ocon +6600
Lando Norris +9000
Valtteri Bottas +10000
Odds for Podium/Top 3
Max Verstappen -450
Charles Leclerc -400
Carlos Sainz -175
Sergio Perez +163
Lewis Hamilton +320
Fastest Lap Odds
Max Verstappen +150
Charles Leclerc +170
Carlos Sainz +300
Sergio Perez +900
Lewis Hamilton +1200
Team Winner Odds
Ferrari -167
Red Bull +120
Mercedes +1600
Alpine +3000
McLaren +6000
AlphaTauri +9000
Alfa Romeo +10000
Haas +10000
Aston Martin +25000
Williams +25000
