Duke, North Carolina, and Kansas Lead Men's 2023 March Madness Championship Odds
2023 March Madness Title Odds
With another amazing men’s NCAA basketball season now in the books, it's time to look ahead to next season.
Despite the retirement of legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski, Duke is expected to reload under new head coach Jon Scheyer and oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook list the Blue Devils atop the futures betting board with odds of +900 to cut down the 'nets in 2023.
Duke is closely followed by this year’s runner-up North Carolina (+1100) as well as 2022 champion Kansas (+1200). Rounding out the top five, is Kentucky (+1200) and Gonzaga (+1400).
Let's take a quick look at the top contenders and the opening odds for the men's 2023 NCAA championship futures market.
Top Championship Contenders in 2023
Duke Blue Devils (+900)
Blue Devil Nation, meet Jon Scheyer. Jon Scheyer, meet tremendous expectations. The Coach K era is over, but sportsbooks believe Duke will hit the ground running next season even without their longtime coach. This price seems short at first glance, specifically after the massive letdown in the Final Four loss to bitter ACC rival North Carolina.
Paolo Banchero as well as Wendall Moore, Trevor Keels, Mark Williams and AJ Griffin are all rumored to be headed for the NBA. However, Duke has the top-ranked incoming class for next season which will give Scheyer a plethora of weapons to succeed in his first season as head coach.
North Carolina Tar Heels (+1100)
Hubert Davis’ first season at the helm in Chapel Hill ended in heartbreak for Tar Heel fans after blowing a 15-point halftime lead in the NCAA Championship game. However, Davis earned North Carolina faithful eternal bragging rights after beating Mike Krzyzewski in his final game on the sidelines in the Final Four.
After finishing as the runner-up, expectations remain high for next season as the power rankings of oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook list the Tar Heels as the second overall betting choice to win the national championship.
Caleb Love, who posted an emotional Tweet following the loss to Kansas, is likely headed for the NBA, leaving North Carolina’s value at odds of +1100 relying on the potential return of Armando Bacot and Brady Manek.
Kansas Jayhawks (+1200)
The 2022 National Champion Jayhawks will lose leading scorer Ochai Agbaji as well as star big man David McCormack to graduation, leaving Bill Self to rely heavily on Christian Braun and Jalen Wilson. Braun was tremendous on the game’s biggest stage with 12 points, 12 rebounds and three assists in the historic come-from-behind win over North Carolina. In addition, Rock Chalk will reload again next season with one of the top incoming freshman classes.
Kentucky Wildcats (+1200)
Kentucky will need to rebound next season after being upset by No. 15 St. Peter's in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament as 18-point favorites.
The +1200 odds appear solid at first glance but I would advise to take a ‘wait-and-see’ approach. All value on the Wildcats next season hinges on whether Naismith Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe returns for his senior season or declares for the NBA Draft.
Gonzaga Bulldogs (+1400)
How can bettors trust Mark Few and the Bulldogs? Gonzaga appears to be a program that may never be able to get over the hump.
Gonzaga could lose Drew Timme, Chet Holmgren and Andrew Nembhard to the NBA. If all three elite talents leave Spokane, the odds on the Bulldogs will soar.
Flying Under the Radar
Arkansas Razorbacks (+1400)
You have to love what Eric Musselman's squad displayed this past season. With a solid incoming class, coupled with the potential of Jaylin Williams' return, Arkansas could easily be a top-five team next season. Au'Diese Toney joined J.D. Notae in entering the NBA Draft, but should Williams decide to head back to Fayetteville, bettors will likely find the Razorbacks odds trimmed to single-digits. Williams has announced he will "test the draft process", but will not hire an agent which would allow him to return to Arkansas.
Full Steam Ahead
Creighton Bluejays (+5500)
The Creighton Bluejays have received sharp attention in the opening hours of the futures market. Oddsmakers have slashed their opening odds of +9000 nearly in half to +5500.
Creighton loses Ryan Hawkins and Alex O’Connell but Big East Freshman of the Year Ryan Nembhard, Trey Alexander, emerging Arthur Kaluma as well as star big man Ryan Kalkbrenner plan to return.
Greg McDermott’s squad will still have to go through Big East power Villanova (+1800), but the Bluejays are a team to watch next season.
2023 Men's NCAA Championship Odds
Duke +900
North Carolina +1100
Kansas +1200
Kentucky +1200
Gonzaga +1400
Arkansas +1400
UCLA +1600
Houston +1600
Villanova +1800
Arizona +1800
Texas +2000
Michigan +2200
Baylor +2200
Alabama +2800
Texas Tech +3500
Auburn +4500
Tennessee +4500
Purdue +4500
Virginia +5000
Oregon +5000
Memphis +5000
Creighton +5500
USC +5500
Indiana +7000
Dayton +7000
Xavier +8000
Texas A&M +8000
San Diego State +8000
Ohio State +8000
Michigan State +8000
Illinois +9000
Saint Louis +9000
Notre Dame +10000
Wisconsin +10000
UConn +10000
TCU +10000
Syracuse +10000
Florida State +10000
Davidson +11000
Virginia Tech +12000
Oklahoma +12000
Miami (FL) +12000
Iowa +12000
Seton Hall +14000
Colorado State +14000
Saint Mary’s +15000
Maryland +15000
LSU +15000
Louisville +15000
Florida +15000
Marquette +16000
Iowa State +16000
Colorado +16000
Vanderbilt +18000
Loyola Chicago +18000
West Virginia +20000
VCU +20000
St. John’s +20000
Providence +20000
Oklahoma State +20000
Mississippi State +20000
Arizona State +20000
Wake Forest +25000
St. Bonaventure +25000
BYU +25000
Wichita State +30000
Washington State +30000
Utah State +30000
Belmont +30000
Kansas State +30000
