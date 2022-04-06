2023 March Madness Title Odds

With another amazing men’s NCAA basketball season now in the books, it's time to look ahead to next season.

Despite the retirement of legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski, Duke is expected to reload under new head coach Jon Scheyer and oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook list the Blue Devils atop the futures betting board with odds of +900 to cut down the 'nets in 2023.

Duke is closely followed by this year’s runner-up North Carolina (+1100) as well as 2022 champion Kansas (+1200). Rounding out the top five, is Kentucky (+1200) and Gonzaga (+1400).

Let's take a quick look at the top contenders and the opening odds for the men's 2023 NCAA championship futures market.

Top Championship Contenders in 2023

Duke Blue Devils (+900)

Blue Devil Nation, meet Jon Scheyer. Jon Scheyer, meet tremendous expectations. The Coach K era is over, but sportsbooks believe Duke will hit the ground running next season even without their longtime coach. This price seems short at first glance, specifically after the massive letdown in the Final Four loss to bitter ACC rival North Carolina.

Paolo Banchero as well as Wendall Moore, Trevor Keels, Mark Williams and AJ Griffin are all rumored to be headed for the NBA. However, Duke has the top-ranked incoming class for next season which will give Scheyer a plethora of weapons to succeed in his first season as head coach.

North Carolina Tar Heels (+1100)

Hubert Davis’ first season at the helm in Chapel Hill ended in heartbreak for Tar Heel fans after blowing a 15-point halftime lead in the NCAA Championship game. However, Davis earned North Carolina faithful eternal bragging rights after beating Mike Krzyzewski in his final game on the sidelines in the Final Four.

After finishing as the runner-up, expectations remain high for next season as the power rankings of oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook list the Tar Heels as the second overall betting choice to win the national championship.

Caleb Love, who posted an emotional Tweet following the loss to Kansas, is likely headed for the NBA, leaving North Carolina’s value at odds of +1100 relying on the potential return of Armando Bacot and Brady Manek.

Kansas Jayhawks (+1200)

The 2022 National Champion Jayhawks will lose leading scorer Ochai Agbaji as well as star big man David McCormack to graduation, leaving Bill Self to rely heavily on Christian Braun and Jalen Wilson. Braun was tremendous on the game’s biggest stage with 12 points, 12 rebounds and three assists in the historic come-from-behind win over North Carolina. In addition, Rock Chalk will reload again next season with one of the top incoming freshman classes.

Kentucky Wildcats (+1200)

Kentucky will need to rebound next season after being upset by No. 15 St. Peter's in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament as 18-point favorites.

The +1200 odds appear solid at first glance but I would advise to take a ‘wait-and-see’ approach. All value on the Wildcats next season hinges on whether Naismith Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe returns for his senior season or declares for the NBA Draft.

Gonzaga Bulldogs (+1400)

How can bettors trust Mark Few and the Bulldogs? Gonzaga appears to be a program that may never be able to get over the hump.

Gonzaga could lose Drew Timme, Chet Holmgren and Andrew Nembhard to the NBA. If all three elite talents leave Spokane, the odds on the Bulldogs will soar.

Flying Under the Radar

Arkansas Razorbacks (+1400)

You have to love what Eric Musselman's squad displayed this past season. With a solid incoming class, coupled with the potential of Jaylin Williams' return, Arkansas could easily be a top-five team next season. Au'Diese Toney joined J.D. Notae in entering the NBA Draft, but should Williams decide to head back to Fayetteville, bettors will likely find the Razorbacks odds trimmed to single-digits. Williams has announced he will "test the draft process", but will not hire an agent which would allow him to return to Arkansas.

Full Steam Ahead

Creighton Bluejays (+5500)

The Creighton Bluejays have received sharp attention in the opening hours of the futures market. Oddsmakers have slashed their opening odds of +9000 nearly in half to +5500.

Creighton loses Ryan Hawkins and Alex O’Connell but Big East Freshman of the Year Ryan Nembhard, Trey Alexander, emerging Arthur Kaluma as well as star big man Ryan Kalkbrenner plan to return.

Greg McDermott’s squad will still have to go through Big East power Villanova (+1800), but the Bluejays are a team to watch next season.

2023 Men's NCAA Championship Odds

Duke +900

North Carolina +1100

Kansas +1200

Kentucky +1200

Gonzaga +1400

Arkansas +1400

UCLA +1600

Houston +1600

Villanova +1800

Arizona +1800

Texas +2000

Michigan +2200

Baylor +2200

Alabama +2800

Texas Tech +3500

Auburn +4500

Tennessee +4500

Purdue +4500

Virginia +5000

Oregon +5000

Memphis +5000

Creighton +5500

USC +5500

Indiana +7000

Dayton +7000

Xavier +8000

Texas A&M +8000

San Diego State +8000

Ohio State +8000

Michigan State +8000

Illinois +9000

Saint Louis +9000

Notre Dame +10000

Wisconsin +10000

UConn +10000

TCU +10000

Syracuse +10000

Florida State +10000

Davidson +11000

Virginia Tech +12000

Oklahoma +12000

Miami (FL) +12000

Iowa +12000

Seton Hall +14000

Colorado State +14000

Saint Mary’s +15000

Maryland +15000

LSU +15000

Louisville +15000

Florida +15000

Marquette +16000

Iowa State +16000

Colorado +16000

Vanderbilt +18000

Loyola Chicago +18000

West Virginia +20000

VCU +20000

St. John’s +20000

Providence +20000

Oklahoma State +20000

Mississippi State +20000

Arizona State +20000

Wake Forest +25000

St. Bonaventure +25000

BYU +25000

Wichita State +30000

Washington State +30000

Utah State +30000

Belmont +30000

Kansas State +30000

