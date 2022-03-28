Buccaneers, Bills Lead NFL 2023 Super Bowl Futures Following Roster Shakeups
The NFL offseason has continued to make headlines, and the lines in Vegas have continued to adjust.
At this point, Tom Brady un-retiring and Russell Wilson going to Denver is old news, as QBs continue to be moved and star wide-receivers have found new homes.
So, with DeShaun Watson now in Cleveland, Tyreek Hill in Miami and Davante Adams in Las Vegas, how are the lines settling?
Check the Latest NFL Future Odds at SI Sportsbook
Let’s see if we can find any early value.
Here are the current odds at SI Sportsbook:
Buccaneers +650
Bills +650
Kansas City Chiefs +900
Green Bay Packers +1000
Los Angeles Rams +1000
Denver Broncos +1400
San Francisco 49ers +1400
Dallas Cowboys +1400
Los Angeles Chargers +1400
Cleveland Browns +1600
Tennessee Titans +2000
Cincinnati Bengals +2000
Baltimore Ravens +2000
Indianapolis Colts +2000
Arizona Cardinals +2000
Minnesota Vikings +2500
New England Patriots +2500
Miami Dolphins +2500
New Orleans Saints +3300
Las Vegas Raiders +3300
Philadelphia Eagles +3300
Pittsburgh Steelers +5000
Washington Commanders +5000
New York Giants +6600
Seattle Seahawks +6600
Jacksonville Jaguars +6600
Chicago Bears +6600
Carolina Panthers +8000
New York Jets +10000
Detroit Lions +10000
Atlanta Falcons +12500
Houston Texans +15000
The Buccaneers are tied with the Bills for the best odds. Tom Brady, Chris Godwin, and Leonard Fournette officially returning to Tampa saw the Buccaneers’ odds jump drastically after opening at +2000 the morning after the Super Bowl. Tampa Bay had been at +800 after Brady un-retired, but those odds have dipped even further.
SI Recommends
The Bills are the favorites for the AFC after adding Von Miller, while the Bengals, the reigning AFC champs, fell to +2000 after opening at +1200. This provides potential value. The Bengals signed OT La’el Collins to protect Joe Burrow, which should help bolster a unit that struggled to defend Burrow during the postseason.
The Browns have actually seen the most-dramatic change in odds. After adding Watson and Amari Cooper, the Browns are now +1600 to win it all, ahead of the Titans, Bengals, Ravens, and Colts. The Browns opened at +3500.
The reigning Super Bowl champion Rams are tied for the third-best odds at +950 after losing Von Miller and Robert Woods, but adding Allen Robinson.
The Colts are now up to +2000, after opening at +2500, with the addition of Matt Ryan following their trade of Carson Wentz to the Commanders.
The Packers’ odds did not dip with Adams being shipped to Las Vegas, remaining at +1000. Green Bay opened at +1400 this offseason before dipping to +1000 once Aaron Rodgers committed to returning. The Packers are tied for the fourth-best odds.
Meanwhile, the Raiders saw their odds jump from +4000 to +3300 after acquiring Adams.
The Chiefs are the most notable fallers after opening as the favorites at +650 with Kansas City now sitting at +900, which is still the third-best odds. Hill going to Miami has boosted the Dolphins’ odds from +4000 all the way to +2500.
Check the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook
Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter
More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:
• Final Four, Championship Game and Champion Bets
• Betting Advice: Which Region Will Win the NCAA Tournament?
• Betting Advice: Championship Game Matchup, Outcome
• Opening Lines: Final Four
• Fantasy Impact: Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins
• Sweet 16 Rankings
• MMQB: Colts-Falcons Trade