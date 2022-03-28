The NFL offseason has continued to make headlines, and the lines in Vegas have continued to adjust.

At this point, Tom Brady un-retiring and Russell Wilson going to Denver is old news, as QBs continue to be moved and star wide-receivers have found new homes.

So, with DeShaun Watson now in Cleveland, Tyreek Hill in Miami and Davante Adams in Las Vegas, how are the lines settling?

Check the Latest NFL Future Odds at SI Sportsbook

John Locher/AP

Let’s see if we can find any early value.

Here are the current odds at SI Sportsbook:

Buccaneers +650

Bills +650

Kansas City Chiefs +900

Green Bay Packers +1000

Los Angeles Rams +1000

Denver Broncos +1400

San Francisco 49ers +1400

Dallas Cowboys +1400

Los Angeles Chargers +1400

Cleveland Browns +1600

Tennessee Titans +2000

Cincinnati Bengals +2000

Baltimore Ravens +2000

Indianapolis Colts +2000

Arizona Cardinals +2000

Minnesota Vikings +2500

New England Patriots +2500

Miami Dolphins +2500

New Orleans Saints +3300

Las Vegas Raiders +3300

Philadelphia Eagles +3300

Pittsburgh Steelers +5000

Washington Commanders +5000

New York Giants +6600

Seattle Seahawks +6600

Jacksonville Jaguars +6600

Chicago Bears +6600

Carolina Panthers +8000

New York Jets +10000

Detroit Lions +10000

Atlanta Falcons +12500

Houston Texans +15000

The Buccaneers are tied with the Bills for the best odds. Tom Brady, Chris Godwin, and Leonard Fournette officially returning to Tampa saw the Buccaneers’ odds jump drastically after opening at +2000 the morning after the Super Bowl. Tampa Bay had been at +800 after Brady un-retired, but those odds have dipped even further.

The Bills are the favorites for the AFC after adding Von Miller, while the Bengals, the reigning AFC champs, fell to +2000 after opening at +1200. This provides potential value. The Bengals signed OT La’el Collins to protect Joe Burrow, which should help bolster a unit that struggled to defend Burrow during the postseason.

The Browns have actually seen the most-dramatic change in odds. After adding Watson and Amari Cooper, the Browns are now +1600 to win it all, ahead of the Titans, Bengals, Ravens, and Colts. The Browns opened at +3500.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Rams are tied for the third-best odds at +950 after losing Von Miller and Robert Woods, but adding Allen Robinson.

The Colts are now up to +2000, after opening at +2500, with the addition of Matt Ryan following their trade of Carson Wentz to the Commanders.

© HAL HABIB / The Palm Beach Post / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Packers’ odds did not dip with Adams being shipped to Las Vegas, remaining at +1000. Green Bay opened at +1400 this offseason before dipping to +1000 once Aaron Rodgers committed to returning. The Packers are tied for the fourth-best odds.

Meanwhile, the Raiders saw their odds jump from +4000 to +3300 after acquiring Adams.

The Chiefs are the most notable fallers after opening as the favorites at +650 with Kansas City now sitting at +900, which is still the third-best odds. Hill going to Miami has boosted the Dolphins’ odds from +4000 all the way to +2500.

Check the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:

• Final Four, Championship Game and Champion Bets

• Betting Advice: Which Region Will Win the NCAA Tournament?

• Betting Advice: Championship Game Matchup, Outcome

• Opening Lines: Final Four

• Fantasy Impact: Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins

• Sweet 16 Rankings

• MMQB: Colts-Falcons Trade