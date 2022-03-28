Skip to main content
NFL Updates: Jarvis Landry and Browns, Jimmy Garoppolo and 49ers, and Detroit Lions Picked for Next 'Hard Knocks'
NFL Updates: Jarvis Landry and Browns, Jimmy Garoppolo and 49ers, and Detroit Lions Picked for Next 'Hard Knocks'

Buccaneers, Bills Lead NFL 2023 Super Bowl Futures Following Roster Shakeups

The Buccaneers and the Bills have the best 2023 Super Bowl future odds at +650 following a bevy of league-shaping moves across the NFL.

The NFL offseason has continued to make headlines, and the lines in Vegas have continued to adjust.

At this point, Tom Brady un-retiring and Russell Wilson going to Denver is old news, as QBs continue to be moved and star wide-receivers have found new homes.

So, with DeShaun Watson now in Cleveland, Tyreek Hill in Miami and Davante Adams in Las Vegas, how are the lines settling?

Check the Latest NFL Future Odds at SI Sportsbook

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams speaks during an NFL football news conference Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Henderson, Nev.

Let’s see if we can find any early value.

Here are the current odds at SI Sportsbook:

Buccaneers +650
Bills +650
Kansas City Chiefs +900
Green Bay Packers +1000
Los Angeles Rams +1000
Denver Broncos +1400
San Francisco 49ers +1400
Dallas Cowboys +1400
Los Angeles Chargers +1400
Cleveland Browns +1600
Tennessee Titans +2000
Cincinnati Bengals +2000
Baltimore Ravens +2000
Indianapolis Colts +2000
Arizona Cardinals +2000
Minnesota Vikings +2500

New England Patriots +2500
Miami Dolphins +2500
New Orleans Saints +3300
Las Vegas Raiders +3300
Philadelphia Eagles +3300
Pittsburgh Steelers +5000
Washington Commanders +5000
New York Giants +6600
Seattle Seahawks +6600
Jacksonville Jaguars +6600
Chicago Bears +6600
Carolina Panthers +8000
New York Jets +10000
Detroit Lions +10000
Atlanta Falcons +12500
Houston Texans +15000

The Buccaneers are tied with the Bills for the best odds. Tom Brady, Chris Godwin, and Leonard Fournette officially returning to Tampa saw the Buccaneers’ odds jump drastically after opening at +2000 the morning after the Super Bowl. Tampa Bay had been at +800 after Brady un-retired, but those odds have dipped even further.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Bills are the favorites for the AFC after adding Von Miller, while the Bengals, the reigning AFC champs, fell to +2000 after opening at +1200. This provides potential value. The Bengals signed OT La’el Collins to protect Joe Burrow, which should help bolster a unit that struggled to defend Burrow during the postseason.

The Browns have actually seen the most-dramatic change in odds. After adding Watson and Amari Cooper, the Browns are now +1600 to win it all, ahead of the Titans, Bengals, Ravens, and Colts. The Browns opened at +3500.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Rams are tied for the third-best odds at +950 after losing Von Miller and Robert Woods, but adding Allen Robinson.

The Colts are now up to +2000, after opening at +2500, with the addition of Matt Ryan following their trade of Carson Wentz to the Commanders.

New Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill speaks at his introductory news conference.

The Packers’ odds did not dip with Adams being shipped to Las Vegas, remaining at +1000. Green Bay opened at +1400 this offseason before dipping to +1000 once Aaron Rodgers committed to returning. The Packers are tied for the fourth-best odds.

Meanwhile, the Raiders saw their odds jump from +4000 to +3300 after acquiring Adams.

The Chiefs are the most notable fallers after opening as the favorites at +650 with Kansas City now sitting at +900, which is still the third-best odds. Hill going to Miami has boosted the Dolphins’ odds from +4000 all the way to +2500.

Check the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

tom brady (1)
NFL

Report: Fox Targeted Tom Brady for Top NFL Broadcast Team

The network sought top talent to pair with new lead play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt, who replaces Joe Buck.

By Nick Selbe
Jarvis Landry carries the football.
Play
NFL

Landry, Browns Interested in Potential Reunion, per WR’s Agent

Cleveland released the veteran wide receiver earlier in March.

By Zach Koons
FILE - Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson gestures as he walks off the field after an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 27-0. The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to trade nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for a massive haul of draft picks and players, two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the blockbuster trade, which is pending Wilson passing a physical, can’t become official until the start of the new league year on March 16.
Play
Fantasy

Russell Wilson, Ronald Jones Are Free-Agency Period Fantasy Winners

On their new teams, these players are on the winning end of a fantasy boost.

By Michael Fabiano
Jimmy Garoppolo with the 49ers.
Play
NFL

49ers GM Says Jimmy Garoppolo Will Not be Released

He added that the team has not received a formal trade offer for the quarterback.

By Joseph Salvador
Nov 7, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass in the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Extra Mustard

Josh Allen Has Perfect Response to Trevon Diggs’ Tweet

The Bills quarterback has no interest in his top wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, heading to Dallas to play with his brother.

By Mike McDaniel
A general view of the Fox logo on a sign with palm trees in the background.
Play
Media

Report: Burkhardt to Replace Buck as Fox’s NFL Play-By-Play Broadcaster

He’s positioned to call two of the next three Super Bowls.

By Zach Koons
bills helmet
Play
NFL

NFL Owners Approve Financing on $1.4 Billion Stadium for Bills

The new stadium will keep the Bills in Buffalo for the next 30 years.

By Nick Selbe
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) and guard Devin Booker (1) celebrate after a basket against the Boston Celtics.
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Whose Stock Is Rising?

Potential playoff matchups are starting to take shape. Here is what to expect to see from each team throughout the league as the regular season comes to an end.

By Wilton Jackson