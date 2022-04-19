Football fans who have grown accustomed to teams at the top of NFL drafts targeting elite quarterback prospects will likely be disappointed April 28. At least that was the initial thought process being held in many mock drafts up until last week.

Initially, oddsmakers believed this year’s draft would not be filled with more than two quarterbacks in the first round. However, oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook have now heavily juiced the “over” on the betting projection of 2.5 quarterbacks selected in the first round to odds of -200. Those odds sat at -150 less than a week ago

.Check NFL Draft Odds at SI Sportsbook

Robert McDuffie/USA TODAY Sports (Willis); Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports (Pickett); John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports (Corral)

Only two players were originally rumored to be strongly in the mix in the first round: Liberty’s Malik Willis and Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett. However, Mississippi’s Matt Corral and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ritter have in recent weeks entered the discussion of potentially sneaking into the back half of the opening round.

We see a clear front runner in Willis (-200) followed by Pickett (+140) to come off the board first in the latest quarterback futures’ betting market at SI Sportsbook.

Willis transferred to Liberty after beginning his collegiate career in the SEC with Auburn and following the move he enjoyed two successful seasons for the Flames that now has him in the discussion of breaking the top-ten overall picks.

The dual-threat talent, who threw for 5,117 passing yards and 47 touchdowns while also adding 1,822 yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground, has an over/under draft projection listed at 9.5 juiced to the over at odds of -140.

TEAM TO DRAFT MALIK WILLIS BETTING ODDS

PANTHERS (+250)

The Panthers hold the No. 6 pick and it is no secret that the club is in the market for a franchise quarterback. Sam Darnold was unable to revitalize his career after being acquired in a trade with the Jets last year. Darnold, the third pick of the 2018 draft, has failed to live up to expectations posting a dismal 17-32 record in four seasons in the NFL. After missing out on landing DeShaun Watson, the Panthers have been heavily linked to using their first round selection on either Willis or Pickett. Carolina does not own any picks in Rounds 2 or 3 so a move back with quarterback-thirsty Pittsburgh or Washington could easily transpire if the club desires to add more picks.

FALCONS (+350)

After trading Matt Ryan to Indianapolis, the Falcons are currently heading into next season with Marcus Mariota as their new starting quarterback. Mariota is just a stop-gap move while the club grooms a future signal caller. Atlanta is clearly in a rebuilding mode and investing in Willis or Pickett at pick No. 7 makes sense. Not having suspended star wideout Calvin Ridley next season affords the Falcons the opportunity to draft Ryan’s replacement and have him hold the clipboard in his rookie season.

Kendall Warner/AP

SEAHAWKS (+350)

After trading Russell Wilson to Denver, what better way to replace him than perhaps with a player who possesses many of his attributes? Fantasy football dynasty managers of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are hoping the club invests in a superior option at quarterback rather than the underwhelming depth chart of Drew Locke and Geno Smith. After trading Wilson, the Seahawks owns pick No. 9 and are armed with the draft capital to immediately land the new face of the Seattle franchise.

FINAL BETTING BREAKDOWN

Over the last several days, rumors have emerged that Willis is being considered by quarterback-needy Carolina at No. 6, Atlanta at No. 8 and Seattle at No. 9. Pittsburgh and Washington are teams outside the top ten that could reportedly be looking to trade up. Those indications have led to respected money in Vegas backing the under at +120 odds that Willis will hear his name called among the first nine picks.

BET: Malik Willis Overall Draft Position - UNDER 9.5 (+120)

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:

• Eastern Conference Betting Preview

• Western Conference Betting Preview

• NFL Draft Top Pick Odds

• NFL Draft Skill layers Over/Under

• First Wide Receiver Drafted Odds

• First OL Drafted Odds

• Top-200 NFL Fantasy Dynasty Rankings

• First Quarterback Drafted Odds

• First Player Selected Odds

• MMQB Mock Draft