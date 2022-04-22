Road teams went 3-0 on Thursday night in the NBA playoffs.

The Warriors, Grizzlies and Mavericks all scored big wins away from their home fans to take control of each of their first-round series.

That trio of games, complete with comebacks and trash talk, set the table for a weekend slate featuring 11 games. And it’s entirely possible a few teams’ seasons end this weekend.

See which teams could be sent home this weekend, which series are destined for six or seven games and what the latest NBA injury news is in today’s Winners Club.

Upcoming Playoff Schedule

The sportsbooks are anticipating the road teams running a clean sweep again tonight—all three away teams are favored. The Hawks are in danger of getting swept this weekend if they don’t hold off the Heat tonight in Game 3. Miami leads the series 2-0 and if it takes an 3-0 lead tonight, the closeout game would be Sunday in Atlanta.

The Raptors are already down 3-0 in the series after Joel Embiid drilled an overtime game winner Wednesday. The 76ers can close out the series in Toronto on Saturday afternoon with a win.

Another team on the verge of being sent home is the Nuggets. Denver lost to Golden State on Thursday night to fall into an 0-3 series hole. Game 4 is Sunday in Denver and the likely back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic could be destined for an early sendoff.

The Nets also trail 0-2 in their series with the Celtics after dropping both games in Boston. Now the series shifts to Brooklyn, where the pressure is on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to win Game 3 on Saturday.

Friday

7 p.m. ET (ESPN): Heat (-1.5) vs. Hawks

8:30 p.m. ET (ABC): Bucks (-2.5) vs. Bulls

9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN): Suns (-1.5) vs. Pelicans

Morry Gash/AP

Saturday

2 p.m. ET (TNT): 76ers (-3.5) vs. Raptors

4:30 p.m. ET (TNT): Mavericks vs. Jazz (-4.5)

7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN): Celtics vs. Nets (-3.5)

10 p.m. ET (ESPN): Grizzlies (-2.5) vs. Timberwolves

Sunday

1 p.m. ET (ABC): Bucks vs. Bulls

3:30 p.m. ET (ABC): Warriors (-3.5) vs. Nuggets

7 p.m. ET (TNT): Heat vs. Hawks

9:30 p.m. ET (TNT): Suns vs. Pelicans

Around the NBA

The Nuggets held an 89-87 lead over the Warriors heading into the fourth quarter. Denver had been thrown around in the first two games of the series and had a chance to score a win on its home floor on Thursday night. Nikola Jokic had his first “wow” game of the series—37 points, 18 rebounds—but it wasn’t enough. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole each finished with at least 26 points and the Dubs went on a late run to score a 118-113 win and take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.

Golden State is now a heavy favorite to win the NBA title at +275. The next closest team is the Celtics at +500, who are up 2-0 on the Nets, once considered the title favorites. Injuries have dropped the Bucks and Suns’ title odds, along with the unexpected resistance from their respective first-round opponents.

The Grizzlies stormed back to steal Game 3 from the Timberwolves on the road. Memphis trailed by 26 points but a 37-12 fourth-quarter advantage and a 21-0 third-quarter run was enough to secure a 104-95 win to take a 2-1 series lead.

And for the Mavericks, it’s been no Luka, no problem. They won again against the Jazz on Thursday night, this time in Salt Lake City. The outside onslaught for Dallas continued—the team hit 18 threes overall and Jalen Brunson led the way with 31 points. Utah did enough on offense to win, scoring 118 points, but its defense allowed 126 points to a team missing its superstar and now the Jazz trail 1-2.

More NBA postseason reading:

Devin Booker Out for Game 3: The Suns All-Star guard left Tuesday’s game with hamstring tightness and he could miss the next two games in New Orleans, if not more.

Ben Simmons Plans to Make Nets Debut in Game 4: Brooklyn’s big return in the James Harden trade could make his debut on Monday in the first-round series against the Celtics.

Khris Middleton Injury Hurts Bucks’ Chances: Milwaukee’s All-Star forward will reportedly miss at least the next two weeks with an MCL sprain. The Bucks have already had more trouble in their first-round series with the Bulls than expected. Now, they must go without Middleton for the remainder of it.

In Other News

USFL Week 2 Bets and Futures Odds: Review what trends dominated Week 1 of the USFL, what teams have the best championship odds and where the steam is on this weekend’s games.

Best Fantasy Landing Spots for Deebo Samuel: The 49ers’ star receiver (who moonlights as a running back) has requested a trade after his career year. What would be the ideal trade destinations for Samuel from a fantasy football perspective?

Cardinals Not Dealing Kyle Murray: There is “zero chance” Arizona trades its starting quarterback and former No. 1 overall pick, general manager Steve Keim said. Reports of growing discontent around the two parties have swirled in the offseason.

Titans GM Shuts Down Idea of A.J. Brown Trade: Star receivers are switching teams at an alarming rate, but Tennessee is not interested in dealing its top pass catcher. Brown, who is reportedly seeking a new deal, is not reporting to the team’s voluntary offseason workouts.

