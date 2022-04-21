Skip to main content
Titans GM Gives Firm Answer When Asked If Team Will Trade AJ Brown

Titans receiver AJ Brown was one of three wide receivers mentioned in a report earlier this week from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, in which Schefter suggested that Brown, 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel and Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin were all seeking new deals before the start of the new NFL season.

Schefter also suggested that Brown and Samuel would not report to their respective teams’ offseason programs this week.

Since then, Samuel has reportedly requested a trade from the 49ers. Brown meanwhile, is not expected to be traded, per Titans general manager Jon Robinson.

“I do not foresee that happening,” Robinson said on Thursday.

“We’ve had some discussions with [Brown’s] reps. When he was here a couple weeks ago, I talked to him. We’re working through that. Not going to get into any details with contract negotiations–never have really done that. But we’ve made it public about how we feel about AJ and how we want him to be part of this football team.”

Brown has not formally requested a trade like some other prominent receivers across the league this offseason, but it’s become clear that he is seeking a new deal after receivers such as Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill reset the market with record-breaking deals last month.

Brown has hauled in 185 receptions for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns over his first three seasons in the NFL. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract this fall.

