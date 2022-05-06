Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Betting
Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol Betting Preview
Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol Betting Preview

Boxing Best Bets, Odds: Canelo Álvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol Preview

The WBA Super light heavyweight title is on the line as one of the boxing's best pound-for-pound fighters is the betting favorite.

Saul 'Canelo' Álvarez will move up in weight once again as he takes on undefeated WBA light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Canelo holds all four super middleweight titles, and he will attempt to capture a light heavyweight title for the second time after his 2019 knockout of Sergey Kovalev to secure the WBO title. Álvarez has since vacated that title in his pursuit of the lineal championship in the middleweight division, which he did convincingly following his eleventh round TKO of Caleb plant in November of last year. 

Card Details

Card: Canelo vs. Bivol WBA World Light-Heavyweight World Championship
Date: May 7, 2002, 8 p.m. ET
Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Fights

Marc Castro (-4000) vs. Pedro Vicente (+1500)
Shakhram Giyasov (-340) vs. Christian Gomez (+270)
Montana Love (-700) vs. Gabriel Valenzuela (+500)
Zhilei Zhang (-1500) vs. Scott Alexander (+800)
Saul 'Canelo' Álvarez (-450) vs. Dmitry Bivol (+370)

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Get the latest boxing odds and bets at SI Sportsbook

SI Video’s Doug Vazquez

Canelo Álvarez has already proven he can move up in weight and still be dominant with his win over Kovalev, but in my opinion, Dmitry Bivol presents different challenges for Canelo. While he has shown the knockout power known for early in his career, he has still shown dominance as he has improved his jab significantly. If Bivol can chip away at the body and work the jab, he could keep this fight close. The real question is how he will respond when Canelo moves forward and looks to exchange punches. If Bivol can withstand Canelo's power and use good technique and head movement to avoid knockout punches—maybe, just maybe—he finds a way to sneak in a punch that puts Canelo on the floor. I am not at all confident about either outcome, so I'm just going to have fun and put a small ticket on a Bivol KO

BET: Bivol win via KO at +750

Bivol vs. Álvarez betting odds

SI Host Robin Lundberg

There are three boxers who I currently have on a different level than anyone else: Tyson Fury, Terence Crawford, and of course, Canelo Álvarez. So it shouldn't be shocking to see me go with Saul over Dmitry Bivol. I expect Canelo to size up Bivol and stop him due to accumulated damage short of the distance.

BET: Canelo via KO +260

More betting & combat sports coverage:

Fantasy/Betting

YOU MAY LIKE

Tom Brady
Play
Extra Mustard

The State of Sports Media, Summed Up by the Reaction to Tom Brady’s Tuck Rule TikTok

No, he did not admit to anything about the Tuck Rule in the Justin Bieber video stitch.

By Jimmy Traina
Marcus Smart smilles during pregame warmups.
NBA

Celtics Coach Issues Optimistic Injury Update for Marcus Smart

The Boston guard missed Game 2 vs. the Bucks due to a right thigh contusion he suffered in Game 1.

By Madison Williams
USATSI_10045158
Horse Racing

Once Again, Churchill Downs Will Ignore The Racist Ties To ‘My Old Kentucky Home’

The controversy behind Kentucky’s state song is again being brought to light, this time from a member of one of the most prominent families in Louisville history.

By Pat Forde
Bob Stoops. at a Sooners press conference.
College Football

Bob Stoops Rips NCAA in Oklahoma Radio Appearance

The former Sooners head coach had some choice words for the NCAA and the current state of college sports.

By Mike McDaniel
Apr 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) before game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Toronto Raptors at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NBA

Report: Joel Embiid Clears Major Hurdle Ahead of Game 3

The MVP candidate has not played since suffering an orbital fracture and mild concussion against the Raptors on April 28.

By Jelani Scott
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives around Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half of Game 2 in the second round of the NBA Western Conference playoff series Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Phoenix.
Play
Betting

Suns-Mavericks Game 3 NBA Playoffs Same-Game Parlay

Consider betting this three-leg, single-game parlay for Friday’s Game 3 between the Suns and the Mavericks in Dallas. Expect the stars to deliver big games.

By Kyle Wood
Cincinnati Reds’ Joey Votto reacts as a long ball that he hit just barely went foul during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Los Angeles.
MLB

How Concerned Should We Be About These Sluggish Starts?

Joey Votto, Max Muncy and the Braves outfielders are among the players we’re evaluating with the SI MLB Panic Meter.

By Will Laws
FILE - Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) plays against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game on Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Taylor was named to The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro Team, announced Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Top 200 Dynasty Fantasy Rankings

With rookies drafted onto their new teams, here is the latest list of the top 200 dynasty rankings.

By Michael Fabiano