Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Betting
Nikola Jokic Will Be MVP for the Second Year in a Row Per Report
Nikola Jokic Will Be MVP for the Second Year in a Row Per Report

Celtics-Bucks, Grizzlies-Warriors Game 4 NBA Playoffs Semifinals Bets, Odds, Lines and Props

Bets and analysis for Monday’s Game 4 Celtics-Bucks and Grizzlies-Warriors matchups. Both home teams are favored to take 3-1 series leads.

Two second-round series are at their tipping point.

Both the Bucks and Warriors are in position to take 3-1 series lead on their home courts Monday night. Each team split the first two games of their semifinals series against the Celtics and Grizzlies, respectively. After winning Game 3 on Saturday, Milwaukee and Golden State are that much closer to the conference finals.

Bet the NBA Playoffs at SI Sportsbook

Bet the NBA Playoffs at SI Sportsbook

Memphis and Boston aren’t likely to roll over, though the Grizzlies may be without their All-Star guard Ja Morant. Morant is listed as doubtful to play.

Regular-season record: 117-113-2
Play-in/playoffs record: 45-45

Check NBA Playoffs Odds and Lines at SI Sportsbook

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks past Boston Celtics’ Payton Pritchard during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Milwaukee.

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks (Milwaukee leads series, 2-1)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TNT
Spread: Celtics +1.5 (-118) | Bucks -1.5 (+100)
Moneyline: Celtics (+100) | Bucks (-118)
Total: Under 212.5 (-110) | Over 212.5 (-1100)

The Celtics’ Game 3 loss was a tough one to stomach. Marcus Smart was fouled with 4.6 seconds remaining and Boston trailing, 103-100. It was deemed a non-shooting foul and he went to the line for a pair of free throws. After connecting on the first, Smart expertly threw the second one off the backboard, corralled the rebound and missed the putback attempt. Al Horford sent the miss into the hoop, which would have tied the game, but his shot came after the buzzer sounded. Bucks win.

Boston stormed back in the fourth quarter after trailing by 13 points when the final frame began. Jaylen Brown and Horford deliver during Jayson Tatum’s worst game of the postseason. Tatum finished with just 10 points on 4-19 shooting; Brown had 27 points and 12 rebounds and Horford finished with 22 and 16.

For Milwaukee, it was more of the same—that being surviving on the singular greatness of Giannis Antetokounmpo with complementary play from Jrue Holiday. Antetokounmpo bullied his way to 42 points and 12 rebounds and he added eight assists. Holiday added 25 points and seven assists and they each took 30 shots.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Celtics surely feel like they should have won that game the way the final few minutes unfolded. If Tatum had even an average game, they would have. But he didn’t. Now, Boston needs to win on the road to avoid going down 3-1. I think they can.

Tatum is due for a big game, Smart’s play has to pick up eventually and for as great as Antetokounmpo is, what he did Saturday will be difficult to replicate. The C’s hit 38 threes in the first two games and split. Then, they shot just 9-33 in Game 3. They’ll need their outside shooting to pick back up to even the series once again.

BETS: Celtics +1.5 (-118); Jaylen Brown Over 24.5 Points (-118); Al Horford Over 8.5 Rebounds (-134); Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 37.5 Points + Assists (-128)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots between Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22), guard Ziaire Williams, rear, and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal in San Francisco, Saturday, May 7, 2022.

No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies vs. No. 3 Golden State Warriors (Golden State leads series, 2-1)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TNT
Spread: Grizzlies +10.5 (-110) | Warriors -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Grizzlies (+450) | Warriors (-599)
Total: Under 223.5 (-110) | Over 223.5 (-110)

Memphis is likely to be without its All-Star and leading playoff scorer, Morant, for Game 4. He injured his knee in Game 3 (the play he injured it on is the subject of great debate), which the Grizzlies lost decisively, 142-112. Dillon Brooks will return from his one-game suspension, which he earned for his flagrant foul on Gary Payton II in Game 2, but he alone cannot make up for Morant’s absence.

Morant is averaging 38.3 ppg against the Warriors on 52/45/80 shooting splits. He had 34 in each of his team’s losses and 47 in the Game 2 win. Desmond Bane, Memphis’ second-leading playoff scorer, has not played as well against Golden State as he did in the first round; Jaren Jackson Jr.’s foul troubles and poor shooting persist and Brandon Clarke has not been as impactful on the glass.

The Dubs are happy to challenge the Grizzlies to shootouts and they’ve won both games that have gone that way. Steph Curry and Jordan Poole are averaging 27 and 26 ppg, respectively, and Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson are chipping in about 16 ppg each. Golden State is winning the rebounding and turnover battles and has shut down everyone not named Morant. Golden State has the No. 1 offensive and net ratings in the postseason. It’s clear why they are the Finals favorites.

Without Morant, there’s little hope for a Grizzlies’ win. Even with him healthy and playing well for much of Game 3, Memphis fell by 30 points. The Grizzlies can try to channel the play that allowed them to amass a 20-5 record without Morant in the regular season, but the Warriors have been too good on offense for Memphis to keep up without its leading scorer and distributor. Golden State will take a 3-1 lead with a decisive win and Memphis will just have to hope Morant is healthy for Game 5.

BETS: Warriors -10.5 (-110); Jordan Poole Over 20.5 Points (-114)

Check the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

More Betting, Fantasy and NBA:
NHL Playoffs Betting Preview
NBA Eastern Conference Betting Preview
NBA Western Conference Betting Preview
NBA Championship Futures
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds
NFL Draft Fantasy Winners and Losers
MLB World Series Future Odds
Ja Morant is Still the Warriors’ Nightmare

Fantasy/Betting
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies

YOU MAY LIKE

charles-barkley-kenny-smith
Extra Mustard

Barkley Proposes Idea on How to Stop Disrespectful Fans

We may want to avoid Barkley’s advice on this one.

By Mike McDaniel
joe-buck-troy-aikman
Play
Extra Mustard

What You Need to Know About the ‘Monday Night Football’ Doubleheader

ESPN has announced its 'Monday Night Football' Week 2 doubleheader games.

By Jimmy Traina
Mar 15, 2022; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitching coach Brent Strom works with pitcher Matt Peacock during spring training practice at Salt River Fields.
Play
MLB

Raising Arizona: How Brent Strom Is Fixing the Diamondbacks

The 73-year-old pitching whisperer came out of his brief retirement to remake the worst pitching staff in MLB.

By Tom Verducci
richard sherman
Play
NFL

Sherman in Talks With Amazon About Broadcasting Role, per Report

The five-time All-Pro is considering a new gig.

By Mike McDaniel
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning a point
Tennis

It's Officially Carlos Alcaraz Season

In our latest mailbag, we look at the Spaniard's jarring rise and ask why there aren't very many good tennis movies.

By Jon Wertheim
Mar 30, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Adreian Payne (5) reacts after a three pointer against the Connecticut Huskies during the second half in the finals of the east regional of the 2014 NCAA Mens Basketball Championship tournament at Madison Square Garden.
College Basketball

Former Michigan State Forward Adreian Payne Dies

Payne was a three-year starter for the Spartans, earning All-Big Ten honors in 2013–14.

By Mike McDaniel
Rich Strike wins the Kentucky Derby.
Play
Betting

Rich Strike Headlines Big Weekend for Underdogs

Plus, NBA and NHL playoff spreads and dynasty fantasy football rankings.

By Kyle Wood
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson.
Play
NBA

Ja Morant Is Still the Warriors’ Biggest Nightmare

If and when the Grizzlies star returns, Golden State's strategy on how to defend him could decide the series.

By Michael Pina