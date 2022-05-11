Skip to main content
Betting
Angels Rookie Reid Detmers Throws First Solo No-No of 2022 Season
Astros-Twins, A’s-Tigers, Royals-Rangers Bets

Bets and analysis for Wednesday’s Astros-Twins, A’s-Tigers and Royals-Rangers matchups.

Happy Hump Day! It’s a beautiful day for some baseball. Let’s get in on the action.

We are off to a 14-6 start to the season–and 13 of those wins paid plus-money.

You can follow my picks on SharpRank throughout the season. Accountability is key, and SharpRank keeps a record of all picks alongside our current rankings among other betting professionals.

Detroit Tigers’ Javier Baez hits a single against the Oakland Athletics in the seventh inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

A’s (12-19) vs. Tigers (9-21)

  • Moneyline: A’s (+105) | Tigers (-125)
  • Spread: A’s +1.5 (-200) | Tigers -1.5 (+165)
  • Total: 7.5 - Under (-110) | Over (-110)

Let’s face it: This game is a coin flip. The A’s once again square off with the Tigers at Comerica Park after splitting a doubleheader Tuesday.

Both teams will essentially end up pitching a bullpen game. Lefty Zach Logue (1-1, 2.84 ERA) will get the start for the A’s, while lefty Joey Wentz makes his MLB debut for the Tigers. Neither pitcher should have a long leash, and both bullpens are strong - with Detroit’s bullpen being … dare I say it … potentially elite.

Players to watch

Austin Meadows is batting .318 versus left-handed pitchers this season.

Sheldon Neuse has been a nice surprise this season, batting .310 versus lefties and hitting safely in six of the last seven games with a stolen base.

Oakland and Detroit are two of the three lowest-scoring teams in the league (Kansas City being the other). This is the finale in a four-game series between these two squads and no game has exceeded a total of seven runs.

The Tigers get the home-field advantage bump and they generally hit lefties better than the A’s, but I’d rather take plus-money with the A’s. Oakland’s starter has a little more major league experience.

BETS: A’s moneyline (+105); Under 7.5 (-110)

Houston Astros’ Kyle Tucker, right, steals second base before Minnesota Twins second baseman Jorge Polanco can make the tag during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Astros won 5-0.

Astros (19-11) vs. Twins (18-12)

  • Moneyline: Astros (-125) | Twins (+105)
  • Spread: Astros -1.5 (+130) | Twins +1.5 (-154)
  • Total: 8.5 - Over (-118) | Over (+110)

The Astros square off with the Twins at Target Field on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, due to an injured finger, we won’t get the Carlos Correa revenge game storyline but let’s face it: Jeremy Pena is the real story here. But I digress…

Houston will send Jose Urquidy (2-1. 4.56 ERA) to the mound, while the Twins will roll with Chris Archer (0-0, 3.26 ERA).

The Astros are on an eight-game winning streak and will be looking to keep it going after shutting out the Twins last night, 5-0, behind eight innings of one-hit ball from Justin Verlander. Urquidy is no Justin Verlander, but he didn’t allow an earned run in his last start. Urquidy won’t strike hitters out but he doesn’t walk batters, and he should be able to keep the Astros in this game. The Twins are not 100% healthy and have some rookie bats in the lineup, but they should get their knocks off Urquidy.

Archer’s ERA is misleading, as he has struggled with command. He’s yet to pitch more than four innings, which means the Twins will go to their pen, which has been the best in the league across the past two weeks. Houston’s pen has been the third-best in the league, and should be rested after Verlander gave them the day off Tuesday.

The Twins are scoring 3.90 runs per game, while the Astros are scoring 3.93. Houston’s games have only exceeded 8.5 runs eight times this season, while the Twins have exceeded it twelve times. That’s hitting the over in only 20 of 60 games played.

Players to watch

Yordan Alvarez has the third-highest average exit velocity in the league and the second-highest hard-hit rate. Seven of his eight home runs have been hit off right-handed pitching.

Jose Altuve has hit safely in six of eight games since returning from the IL, with three home runs.

Gio Urshela has two hits in only two at-bats vs. Urquidy - and one of them was a home run. Urshela broke up Verlander’s no-hitter Wednesday.

Until the ball gets more bouncy or the Houston bats decide to really wake up, I have to stick with the under.

BET: Under 8.5 (-110)

Corey Seager

Royals (9-18) vs. Rangers (12-16)

  • Moneyline: Royals (+110) | Rangers (-133)
  • Spread: Royals +1.5 (-188) | Rangers -1.5 (+155)
  • Total: 8.5 - Over (-110) | Under (+110)

Bold call of the day: Rangers win this game by at least two runs.

Why? We need some plus-money, Corey Seager homered for the first time this season last night—twice—and, as of early Wednesday afternoon, the Royals had yet to announce a starter.The Royals’ bullpen has an ERA of 4.25 across the last two weeks, and the Rangers bullpen has been the second best in the league with an ERA of 2.13.

Players to watch

Seager finally went yard last night with two home runs in his first two at-bats.

Adolis Garcia is smoking the ball with a 93.7 mph average exit velocity.

Matt Bush (1-1, 4.09 ERA) should be just fine versus a Royals team scoring an average of three runs per game.

BET: Rangers -1.5 (+155)

