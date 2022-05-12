USFL Week 5 Best Bets, Lines and Future Odds

USFL Betting Trends

Through four weeks of action on the gridiron in the USFL, we find only one undefeated team (Birmingham) and two teams above the .500 mark (New Jersey and Tampa Bay). After seeing underdogs dominate the betting outcomes in Week 3, USFL favorites returned to their winning ways In Week 4 posting a 3-1 straight-up (SU) and 2-2 mark against the spread (ATS).

The one constant that remains for bettors is profiting from investments in low-scoring contests as wagering on under the projected total by oddsmakers was victorious in three of the four games in Week 4.

Overall, favorites still hold the edge overall posting a 11-5 SU and 9-7 ATS mark, while the under has cashed in 11 of the 16 games (69%).

The kicking game continues to be slightly better than a coin flip as the eight clubs are just 37-for-63 (58.7%) combined in field goals over the 16 games. However, we should note that in Week 4 teams showed some progress hitting 16 of 23 (69.5%) field goals.

In regards to special teams on overall two-point conversions, through four weeks of action teams have converted 6-of-11 (54.5%). Over the last two weeks, the Michigan Panthers are a perfect 4 for 4 on two-point conversion attempts. Thus far, USFL fans have seen only one team (Philadelphia Stars, Week 2) attempt and successfully convert a three-point extra try following a touchdown.

Week 5 USFL Best Bets

New Jersey-New Orleans OVER 36.5

The first investment of Week 5 for respected money in Las Vegas involves two of the best teams thus far in the USFL. New Jersey and New Orleans are both 3-1 this season thanks to possessing two of the best offenses in the league. The Generals, who possess the USFL’s second-best ground game (178.3 rushing yards per game), are averaging 19.8 points per game. In Week 5, New Jersey faces the league’s leading passer in Kyle Sloter, who pilots a New Orleans offense that is averaging a second-best 23.3 points per game. Respected money believes that due to USFL games going under the posted totals at a 69.5% clip, this line has been lowered too much—leading to strong value in backing the over of 36.5.

Houston -5.5

Respected money‘s second wager in Week 5 involves fading the worst team in the USFL. The winless Pittsburgh Maulers will face a 1-3 Houston Gamblers squad. Pittsburgh surprisingly waived quarterback Josh Love after he started the first three games of the season and started backup Kyle Lauletta in Week 4, who struggled immensely with his accuracy. Bettors should not be surprised by player moves from this club, after the Maulers previously cut a player who refused to eat chicken salad. Houston has only one win thus far, but they have scored the fourth-most points (87) of any team in the USFL through four weeks. The Gamblers have lost three games by a combined 13 points (4.3 points per loss) - and seven of those came in the final seconds of last week’s loss to New Orleans. The wise guys in the desert see this as a massive mismatch and are laying the points.

Birmingham Stallions +200

New Orleans Breakers +220

New Jersey Generals +500

Tampa Bay Bandits +620

Philadelphia Stars +725

Michigan Panthers +1400

Houston Gamblers +1600

Pittsburgh Maulers +4000

Week 5 Lines

Friday, May 13

Records: TB (2-2 SU; 2-2 ATS) / MICH (1-3 SU; 1-3 ATS)

Spread: TB -2.5

Moneyline: TB -150 / MICH +115

Total: 33.5

When: Friday, May 13, 2022 / 8 p.m. ET / USA

Steam: Total 35 down to 33.5

Saturday, May 14

Records: NJ (3-1 SU; 2-2 ATS) / NO (3-1 SU; 3-1 ATS)

Spread: New Orleans -3

Moneyline: NO -161 / PIT +125

Total: 36.5

When: Saturday, May 14, 2022 / 3 p.m. ET / Fox

Steam: NO -2.5 to NO -3

Sunday, May 15

Records: PHI (2-2 SU; 2-2 ATS) / BIRM (4-0 SU; 4-0 ATS)

Spread: BIRM -6

Moneyline: BIRM -300 / PHI +200

Total: 36.5

When: Saturday, May 15, 2022 / 12 p.m. ET / NBC

Steam: BIRM -5.5 to BIRM -6

Records: PIT (0-4 SU; 1-3 ATS) / HOU (1-3 SU; 2-2 ATS)

Spread: Houston -5.5

Moneyline: HOU -250 / PIT +188

Total: 33.5

When: Sunday, May 15, 2022 / 4 p.m. EST / Fox

Steam: HOU -4.5 to HOU -5.5

*Please note ALL games will be played at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala.*

USFL Week 4 Review

Michigan Misses GW 21-Yard Field Goal, Falls to Philadelphia

Philadelphia quarterback Case Cookus stepped right in for the injured Bryan Scott and led the Stars to a 26-25 win over Michigan. Cookus, making his first start of the season, threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns connecting with wideouts Devin Gray and Diondre Overton.

Michigan’s defense, which posted the first shutout in USFL history in Week 3, shockingly couldn’t hold down a Stars’ club on their second-string signal caller. However, the club still had a chance to win the game as time expired, but Michael Carrizosa hit the left upright on a 21-yard field-goal attempt.

Sloppy play, which resulted in six turnovers and short fields, took down one of the two bets shared here by respected money in Vegas - as the under 37.5 (which closed at 32) went soaring over the total with a Week 4 high of 51 combined points.

Players of Note

MICH- QB - Shea Patterson - 67 pass yards; 1 pass TD; 3 INTs; 72 rush yards; rush TD

MICH- RB - Reggie Corbin - 152 rush yards; rush TD

MICH- WR - Joe Walker- 3 rec / 28 rec yards; rec TD

PHI- QB - Case Cookus - 190 pass yards; 2 pass TDs; 35 rush yards

PHI - RB - Paul Terry - 62 rush yards

PHI - WR - Devin Gray - 4 recs / 73 rec yards; rec TD

PHI - WR - Diondre Overton - 7 recs / 70 rec yards; rec TD

BETTING RESULTS: PHI ‘PK; OVER 33

New Jersey Wins Third Straight Game; Fails To Cover Biggest Spread

New Jersey relied upon the league’s best running game amassing 200 rushing yards, averaging 8.3 yards per rush and two touchdowns in earning their third consecutive victory. The Generals helped the Pittsburgh Maulers remain the USFL’s only winless team who have now only amassed a league-low 39 points.

Generals running back Darius Victor led the ground game with 57 rushing yards and a touchdown, which helped the Generals dominate the time of possession battle 34:37 to 25:23. Victor now leads the USFL with four rushing touchdowns.

Former New York Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta made his first start of the season for Pittsburgh, throwing for 169 yards but struggled with his accuracy completing just 46.9% of his passes against the New Jersey defense. For all DFS players, a player to keep an eye is wide receiver Tre Walker. The speedy wideout hauled in nine of 17 targets from Lauletta for 110 receiving yards.

Despite winning the game 21-13, New Jersey burned bettors by failing to cover the biggest point spread we have seen thus far in the USFL. By kickoff, the Generals closed as 10-point favorites at SI Sportsbook.

Players of Note

NJ - QB - De'Andre Johnson - 98 pass yards; pass TD; 14 rush yards

NJ - QB - Luis Perez - 102 pass yards

NJ- RB- Darius Victor - 57 rush yards; rush TD; 3 rec / 21 rec yards

NJ- WR- KaVontae Turpin - 37 rush yards; rush TD; 6 recs / 28 rec yards

NJ- WR- Alonzo Moore - 3 rec / 104 rec yards; rec TD

PIT- QB- Kyle Lauletta - 169 pass yards

PIT- RB - Madre London - 43 rush yards

PIT- RB - Garrett Groshek - 37 rush yards; rush TD; 1 rec / 12 rec yards

PIT - WR - Tre Walker -9 recs / 110 rec yards

BETTING RESULTS: PIT +10; UNDER 35

Birmingham Remains Lone Undefeated Team; Perfect 4-0 ATS

The Stallions extended their winning streak to four consecutive games after defeating the Tampa Bay Bandits 16-10 in Week 4.

The club started Alex McGough under center for the first time since he suffered an ankle injury in the season opener. The switch was a bit perplexing after backup J’Mar Smith had guided the club to impressive wins during his absence.

McGough rewarded the decision by head coach Skip Holtz accounting for 145 total yards of offense and a rushing touchdown.

Birmingham’s defense shut down the Tampa Bay ground game, holding the Bandits to just 53 total rushing yards (2.6 yards per rush), while also sacking quarterback Jordan Ta’amu three times in a game that stayed way under the 41 point total projected by oddsmakers.

Players of Note

BIRM- QB - Alex McGough - 126 pass yards, 39 rush yards; rush TD

BIRM- RB - CJ Marable - 55 rush yards; 1 rec / 7 rec yards

BIRM- WR - Victor Bolden Jr.- 5 recs / 61 rec yards

TB- QB- Jordan Ta’amu- 125 pass yards; pass TD; 34 rush yards

TB- WR- Cheyenne O’Grady -2 rec / 35 rec yards

BETTING RESULTS: BIRM -3.5; UNDER 41

New Orleans Scored Game-Winning Touchdown In Final Seconds

Respected money in Las Vegas found a split in their USFL investments in Week 4 when Kyle Sloter found Jonathan Adams for a game-winning 29-yard touchdown with only :16 seconds remaining in the contest.

The Breakers, who closed as 6.5-point favorites, covered the spread after earning the 23-16 victory over Houston. Sloter, who did throw three interceptions, threw for a career and USFL high 397 passing yards and now leads the league by a wide margin in passing yards. The strong-armed quarterback has thrown for 1,053 passing yards this season, well ahead of Tampa Bay’s Jordan Ta’amu who stands second among all signal callers at 627.



New Orleans, who owns sole possession of second place in the South, received another superb rushing effort from running back Jordan Ellis. The bruising back ran for 104 yards and a touchdown and now leads the USFL in rushing with 347 yards through four weeks.

The most impressive feat in the victory was displayed by New Orleans’ defense who held the league’s second leading rusher Mark Thompson to a paltry 10 total rushing yards on 14 carries (0.7 yards per rush).

Players of Note

HOU- QB - Clayton Thorson - 127 pass yards, pass TD

HOU- RB - Mark Thompson - 10 rush yards

HOU- WR -JoJo Ward - 2 recs / 31 rec yards; rec TD

HOU- WR - Isaiah Zuber - 5 recs / 46 rec yards

NO QB -Kyle Sloter - 397 pass yards; 1 pass TD; 3 INTs

NO- RB - Jordan Ellis- 104 rush yards; rush TD

NO- WR - Jonathan Adams - 6 recs / 101 rec yards / rec TD

NO- WR - Taywan Taylor - 4 recs / 112 rec yards

BETTING RESULTS: NO -6.5; UNDER 39.5

2022 USFL BETTING RESULTS

USFL RECORD: 4-4 ATS

USFL BEST BET: 2-2 ATS

USFL EXOTICS: 0-1

The new USFL consists of eight teams playing a 10-week regular-season schedule. The eight clubs are separated into two divisions: the North Division and the South Division. Making up the North are the New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, Michigan Panthers, and Pittsburgh Maulers. Meanwhile, the South consists of the Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, Birmingham Stallions, and Tampa Bay Bandits.

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

