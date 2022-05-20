UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira Betting Preview

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2022

Location: UFC APEX, Las Vegas

Prelims 4 p.m. ET

Elise Reed (-163) vs. Sam Hughes (+138)

Chase Hooper (+155) vs. Felipe Colares (-188)

Jonathan Martinez (-225) vs. Vince Morales (+188)

Omar Morales (-143) vs. Uroš Medić (+120)

Joseph Holmes (-200) vs. Alen Amedovski (+165)

Jailton Almeida (-549) vs. Parker Porter (+410)

Main Card 7 p.m. ET

Polyana Viana (+110) vs. Tabatha Ricci (-133)

Eryk Anders (+175) vs. Jun Yong Park (-213)

Chidi Njokuani (-250) vs. Duško Todorović (+205)

Santiago Ponzinibbio (+110) vs. Michel Pereira (-133)

Holly Holm (-225) vs. Ketlen Vieira (+188)

Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm will be stepping into the Octagon on Saturday night, hoping that a win against Ketlen Vieira will secure another shot at the title. Holm (-225) is no stranger to the pressure, but there are a lot of questions surrounding whether she is still at the level where she was when she shocked the combat sports world and knocked out Ronda Rousey almost seven years ago. Holm isn’t looking past an accomplished mixed martial artist in Ketlen Vieira, but she wants to be known as one of the few martial artists still competing for world titles into her forties.

SI Video’s Doug Vazquez



Holly Holm’s upset knockout of Ronda Rousey to capture bantamweight gold in 2015 still stands as arguably the biggest upset in UFC history. Proving that mixed martial arts are just a brutal sport, she lost the strap in her first defense against Miesha Tate and has gone 4-5 overall since the Rousey KO. She is also coming off a huge layoff since her last decision victory over Irene Aldana in October 2020. Never one not to stay in excellent shape, regardless of injury, the now 40-year-old Holm says she is fully recovered from her knee injury and is ready to prove she is worthy of another title shot with a convincing victory here. Although Vieira is coming off a decision win last year over the previously mentioned Tate and is an accomplished grappler, Holm is great at creating distance and defending takedowns. I think this fight can be somewhat of a dud as far as highlights, as both fighters will be looking to control the pace, and with contrasting styles, I easily see this one going to the scorecards where Holm should be able to secure a decision.



BET: Holm via DEC -118

SI Video’s Julian Pinto



In the main event, I have Holly Holm cruising to a decision against Ketlen Vieira. Holm’s takedown defense is good enough to keep herself out of dangerous positions. Holm’s striking will be too much to handle for Vieira as she likes to cut angles as she darts in, making it harder for a grappler like Vieira to leverage her high-level Judo and BJJ.



BET: Holm via DEC -118

SI Video’s Robin Lundberg



I have to go with Holly Holm. No disrespect to Vieira, who earned the opportunity, and you never know when the breakout moment will be for a fighter. However, Holm is proven, and her power is to be respected. Viera will attempt to grapple so that she may take the fight the distance, but Holm’s striking ability, combined with her experience, should secure the win.



BET: Holm -250



