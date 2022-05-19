USFL Week 6 Best Bets, Lines and Future Odds

We witnessed history in Week 5 as the only winless team—Pittsburgh—won its first game, while for the first time bettors observed all four games hit the over.

We still only have one undefeated team in Birmingham, accompanied by three teams above .500 in New Jersey, New Orleans and Tampa Bay.

After seeing favorites go 2-2 straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS), bettors now find favorites holding the edge overall by posting a 13-7 SU (65%) and 11-9 ATS (55%) mark. Meanwhile, after the first clean sweep of the over-adjusted totals by oddsmakers, unders now only maintain a slim 11-9 advantage (55%) advantage.

The kicking game continues to improve as the eight clubs are 49 for 78 (62.8%) combined in field goals over the 20 games. However, teams have made significant progress over the last two weeks by hitting 28 of 38 (73.6%) field goals.

In regards to special teams on overall two-point conversions, teams have converted 6 of 12 (50%) attempts. Over the last three weeks, the Michigan Panthers are a perfect 4 for 4 on two-point conversion attempts. However, in Week 5 we saw the lowest two-point attempts (0-1) by all clubs. Only one team (Philadelphia Stars, Week 2) attempt and successfully convert a three-point extra try following a touchdown.

The new USFL consists of eight teams playing a 10-week regular-season schedule. The clubs are separated into two divisions: the North Division and the South Division. Making up the North are the New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, Michigan Panthers, and Pittsburgh Maulers. Meanwhile, the South consists of the Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, Birmingham Stallions, and Tampa Bay Bandits.

Birmingham Stallions +200

New Jersey Generals +275

New Orleans Breakers +300

Tampa Bay Bandits +450

Philadelphia Stars +900

Michigan Panthers +2000

Houston Gamblers +3000

Pittsburgh Maulers +4500

Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 Lines

Saturday, May 21

Tampa Bay Bandits vs. Philadelphia Stars

Records: TB (3-2 SU; 3-2 ATS) / PHI (2-3 SU; 2-3 ATS)

Spread: TB -2.5

Moneyline: TB -161 / PHI +125

Total: 40

When: Saturday, May 21, 2022 / 1 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Steam: Total 38.5 up to 40

Michigan Panthers vs. Birmingham Stallions

Records: MICH (1-4 SU; 1-4 ATS) / BIRM (5-0 SU; 5-0 ATS)

Spread: BIRM -6.5

Moneyline: BIRM -333 / MICH +220

Total: 37.5

When: Saturday, May 21, 2022 / 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Steam: BIRM -7 to BIRM -6.5

Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday, May 22

Pittsburgh Maulers vs. New Orleans Breakers

Records: PIT (1-4 SU; 2-3 ATS) / NO (3-2 SU; 3-2 ATS)

Spread: New Orleans -7.5

Moneyline: NO -400 / PIT +275

Total: 35.5

When: Sunday, May 22, 2022 / 12 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Steam: Total 34 up to 35.5

New Jersey Generals vs. Houston Gamblers

Records: NJ (4-1 SU; 3-2 ATS) / HOU (1-4 SU; 2-3 ATS)

Spread: New Jersey -6.5

Moneyline: NJ -333 / HOU +220

Total: 38.5

When: Sunday, May 22, 2022 / 4 p.m. EST

TV: FOX

Steam: Total 38 up to 38.5

*ALL games this week will be played at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala.*

Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 Respected Plays

New Jersey -6.5

The top investment for respected money in Las Vegas involves a squad that is rounding into one of the best all-around teams in the USFL— New Jersey. The Generals, after dropping their Week 1 game to Birmingham, have ripped off four consecutive wins to take a commanding two-game lead in the North Division.

New Jersey, who possess a league-best ground game (180.2 rushing yards per game), have also scored a league-high 10 rushing touchdowns. On Sunday afternoon, the Generals will face a Houston defense that has surrendered the second-most points (116). Respected money is fading a team that just allowed a winless—and many times dysfunctional—Pittsburgh Maulers club to earn their first win of the season. New Jersey also has one of the stingiest defenses, allowing a league-low 13.3 points per game. The Generals will roll to their fifth win of the season in Week 6.

Tampa Bay / Philadelphia OVER 40

Respected money’s second wager in Week 6 involves backing an over for the second consecutive week. The Bandits (3-2) have shown flashes on offense over the last several games scoring 64 points (21.3 points per game) in their last three games.

Tampa Bay faces Saturday the league’s worst defense in Philadelphia who has allowed a league-high 125 points this season (25 points per game).The wise guys in the desert envision Case Cookus guiding the Stars to put up enough points to hang in there against Jordan Ta’amu and the Bandits in a game that originally opened with a 38.5 point total. Hopefully, we are able to cash over investment in the third quarter for the second straight week. Light up that scoreboard boys!

USFL RECORD: 5-5 ATS

USFL BEST BET: 3-2 ATS

USFL EXOTICS: 0-1

LEAGUE LEADERS

Passing: Kyle Sloter (TB), 1,226 passing yards

Rushing: Mark Thompson (HOU), 400 rushing yards

Rushing: Darius Victor (NJ), 5 rushing touchdowns

Receiving: Tre Walker (PIT), 287 receiving yards

Receiving: Isaiah Zuber (HOU), 4 receiving touchdowns

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

Check the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

More Betting and Fantasy:

• NBA Futures Betting Advice

• NBA Western Conference Finals Betting Preview

• NBA Eastern Conference Finals Betting Preview

• PGA Championship Betting Preview

• Preakness Betting Profiles

• NHL Second-Round Series Betting Previews

• Roundtable: Favorite NFL Over/Under

• Five-Best NFL Games to Bet

• Best/Worst NFL Fantasy Playoffs Schedules