With only two weeks remaining in the regular season, only one spot remains up for grabs for the USFL playoffs. In Week 7, Birmingham and New Jersey clinched playoff berths. They were joined in Week 8 by the Philadelphia Stars. Through eight weeks of action on the gridiron, we still only have one undefeated team in Birmingham.

Bettors find favorites holding a considerable edge overall, posting a 24-8 record straight up (SU -- 75%) aligned with a modest 18-14 against the spread (ATS -- 56%) mark. Meanwhile, in the totals markets offered by oddsmakers, the over has the advantage through 32 games (18-14; 56%).

The kicking game continues to be undependable, as the eight clubs are now 85-for-126 (67.4%) combined in field goals on the season. However, we should note that over the last five weeks of action, teams have made only minor progress in the kicking game hitting 64 of 91 (70.3%) field goals.

Teams have converted 10 of 19 two-point attempts (52.6%) through eight weeks. Upon a deeper dive, we find that teams continue to take a conservative approach: Since Week 5, fans have only seen a total of eight two-point attempts (4-for-8) in 16 games by all clubs combined.

Thus far, USFL fans have seen only one team (Philadelphia Stars, Week 2) attempt and successfully convert a three-point extra try following a touchdown. In Week 8, we witnessed Michigan unsuccessfully complete a three-point extra try in the loss to Philadelphia, leaving clubs 1-for-2 on the long-distance attempt overall.

Odds to Win 2022 USFL Championship

Birmingham Stallions +150

New Jersey Generals +250

New Orleans Breakers +300

Philadelphia Stars +650

Tampa Bay Bandits +1000

Week 9 Lines

Saturday, June 11

Michigan Panthers vs. New Jersey Generals

Records: MICH (1-7 SU; 2-6 ATS) / NJ (7-1 SU; 5-3 ATS)

Spread: NJ -7.5

Moneyline: NJ -376 / MICH +250

Total: 47.5

When: Saturday June 11, 2022 / 1 p.m. EST

TV: NBC

STEAM: NJ from 7 to -7.5

Houston Gamblers vs. Birmingham Stallions

Records: HOU (1-7 SU; 3-5 ATS) / BIRM (8-0 SU; 6-2 ATS)

Spread: BIRM -12.5

Moneyline: BIRM -654 / HOU +400

Total: 43.5

When: Saturday, June 11, 2022 / 6 p.m. EST

TV: USA

STEAM: HOU +13.5 to +12.5

Sunday, June 12

New Orleans Breakers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits

Records: NO (5-3 SU; 4-4 ATS) / TB (4-4 SU; 4-4 ATS)

Spread: New Orleans -3

Moneyline: NO -188 / TB +138

Total: 43.5

When: Sunday, June 12, 2022 / 4 p.m. EST

TV: FOX

STEAM: Total 45 down to 43.5

Pittsburgh Maulers vs Philadelphia Stars

Records: PIT (1-7 SU; 3-5 ATS) / PHI (5-3 SU; 5-3 ATS)

Spread: Philadelphia -8.5

Moneyline: PHI -400 / PIT +275

Total: 47.5

When: Sunday, June 12, 2022 / 7:30 p.m. EST

TV: FS1

STEAM: Total 47 up to 47.5

*Please note ALL games this week will be played at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama*

Week 9 Respected Plays

New Jersey -7.5

Respected money in Las Vegas is back for a second consecutive week investing in a squad that has surrendered the second-fewest points (136; 17 ppg) on the season, New Jersey. The Generals, after losing their opening game of the season to Birmingham (the only undefeated team), have ripped off seven consecutive wins en route to securing a spot in the playoffs. The Generals, who possess a league-best ground game (165 rushing yards per game), have also scored a league-high 16 rushing touchdowns. On Saturday afternoon, the Generals will face a Panthers defense that is surrendering the third-most points this season at 22 points per game. Michigan is 1-7 SU and 2-6 ATS. Respected money is fading a team that has lost five consecutive games and allowed a season league-high 46 points last week in a blowout loss to Philadelphia. The Generals will roll to their eighth win of the season in Week 9. Lay the wood.

New Orleans -3

Respected money’s second wager in Week 9 involves taking aim at a game that involves the only two teams left with playoff aspirations. New Orleans, which possesses the league’s leading passer in Kyle Slotter (1,750 passing yards), can wrap up the final playoff berth with a win over Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon. Back in Week 2, the Breakers destroyed the Bandits, 34-3, as New Orleans’ defense held quarterback Jordan Ta’amu to a season-low 62 passing yards. The Bandits, who are alive for the playoffs, have surrendered more points (157) than they have scored (138) this season and will face a Breakers squad that came within one point (10-9) of handing Birmingham its first loss of the season last week. Tampa Bay, which came into the season with high hopes, is fielding arguably the worst offensive line in the league. Ta’amu, who has thrown a league-best 11 touchdown passes, has been sacked a league-high 19 times through eight games. The wiseguys in the desert believe the edge in the trenches will help the Breakers earn the final playoff spot while ending the Bandits quest for postseason play.

USFL RECORD: 7-7 ATS

USFL BEST BET: 5-2 ATS

USFL EXOTICS: 0-1

LEAGUE LEADERS

Passing: Kyle Slotter (TB), 1,750 passing yards

Rushing: Darius Victor (NJ), 524 rushing yards

Rushing: Darius Victor (NJ), 9 rushing touchdowns

Receiving: KaVontae Turbin (NJ), 444 receiving yards

Receiving: Lance Lenoir Jr. (MICH), 40 receptions

Receiving: 5-players-tied, 4 receiving touchdowns

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.