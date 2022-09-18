The Minnesota Vikings (1-0) head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles (1-0) for the second of two Monday Night Football games. Here is where the market stands on SISB.

Moneyline: Vikings (+120) | Eagles (-143)

Spread: Vikings +2.5 (-110) | Eagles -2.5 (-110)

Total: 50.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

The Vikings looked frisky last week under new head coach Kevin O’Connell and new OC Wes Phillips as they silenced the favored Green Bay Packers and won the matchup straight up and against the spread (+1.5).

The Eagles won their matchup vs. the Lions, but failed to cover the 4-point spread.

I have a sneaky feeling both of these trends will repeat themselves Monday night.

Kirk Cousins looked comfortable in the new scheme with Justin Jefferson commanding a 37% target share and logging 184 yards and two TDs. Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn complete this talented receiving corps, and Dalvin Cook remains the lead back for Minnesota. Cook rushed for 90 yards on 20 attempts last week vs. Green Bay.

This offense should put up a lot of points on a Philadelphia defense that allowed 35 points to Detroit in Week 1. Not only did they allow 172 rushing yards and three rushing TDs to the Lions, they allowed 205 passing yards and another two TDs through the air. With the talent Minnesota has on the field, there should be no problem putting up big numbers on the scoreboard.

As the home favorites, Philadelphia should find some success vs. Minnesota. The Eagles offense is also one to be reckoned with as they put up 38 points in their season opener. Philadelphia has been successful with their ground game, which includes a rotation of Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott–all of whom found the end zone in Week 1. This run-first offense–helmed by QB Jalen Hurts, who ran for 90 yards and a TD in Week 1–should be able to run well on Minnesota. Hurts may have a lot of room to improve as a passer, but don’t discount his connection with A.J. Brown, who had 10 catches for 155 yards last weekend.

This game looks to be evenly matched. With two high-powered offenses, I am taking the side that gets the points. Either team could win this, and though I can see the Vikings winning it straight up for plus-money, the safer call is to take the points.

As for the game total, I’m eyeing the over. I don’t see either defense shutting the other side down. This should be a high-scoring affair.

The Pick:

Vikings +2.5

Over 50.5

